BREAKING: Utes lose another four-star recruit from 2023 class

Courtesy of CJ Blocker.

After whats been somewhat of a disappointing 2022 season, the Utah Utes have suffered yet another de-commitment for the class of 2023.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday morning, four-star cornerback CJ Blocker announced his de-commitment from the University of Utah on twitter.

"First, I would like to thank Utah coaches and staff for believing in my talent and building a relationship with me. I am grateful to be granted an opportunity to be a student athlete at Utah, and be able to be a part of the Ute family. At this time, after much thought and prayer...I will be decommitting from the University of Utah and reopening my recruitment. Utah will remain a top school in my recruitment," Blocker said on Twitter.

Blocker's de-commitment comes after recently being named a four-star and receiving offers from USC, Michigan State, TCU, and Florida State.

With Blocker's de-commitment, Utah's class of 2023 is now ranked No. 51 by 247 Sports with an average score of 86.66 with 14 commitments. Additionally, running back Michael Mitchell remains the only four-star commit for the Utes following Blocker's announcement.

Given the high number of de-commits from the program over the last few months, there may be a correlation between Utah's somewhat disappointing season and the amount of kids that have decided to take their talents elsewhere.

