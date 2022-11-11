Skip to main content
Courtesy of CJ Blocker.

Recruiting: Utah Utes commit CJ Blocker earns four-star rating

On November 10, cornerback CJ Blocker received an updated four-star rating.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Thursday, November 10, cornerback CJ Blocker received an updated four-star composite rating on 247Sports.

At 6-foot, 165 pounds, Blocker has good size for the cornerback position, but what sets him apart are his quick feet and impressive speed. A dual sport athlete, Blocker also competes in track and field where he ran 100-meter times of 10.78, 10.99, and 11.05 as a junior in the spring of 2022. He also ran a 22.62 200 and long jumped 18-11. As for football, Blocker recorded 27 total tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and five passes defended during his junior campaign.

Previously receiving a three-star composite rating of .8804 early in July, Blocker has received two boosts over the last week, resulting in an updated four-star composite rating of .8904.

With the update, Blocker is currently the second four-star recruit for Utah's class of 2023 and elevates their average rating to a score of 86.83 with 16 total commitments.

Notably, in addition to his updated score, Blocker also received an official offer from USC.

With the offer from the Trojans, Blocker now holds 23 total but currently remains committed to Utah.

