Recruiting Update: Utah commit Michael Mitchell earns four-star rating

Courtesy of CJ Blocker.

On July 18, running back Michael Michell received an updated four-star rating.

On Monday, July 18, running back Michael Michell received an updated four-star composite rating on 247Sports.

At six-foot, 195 pounds, Mitchell has solid size for the running back position and truly packs a punch. However, what makes Mitchell special are his speed and agility as he's a dual-athlete who competes in track. During the 2022 season, Mitchell ran a 10.81 in the 100M. As for football, Mitchell recorded 1,378 yards and 18 TD in 8 games while averaging 8.9 yards per carry for his high school squad.

Previously receiving a three-star composite rating of .8685 early in June, Mitchell has received two significant boosts over the last month and a half, resulting in an updated four-star composite rating of .8908.

With the update, Mitchell is currently the third four-star recruit for Utah's class of 2023 and elevates their average rating to a score of 88 with 11 total commitments.

