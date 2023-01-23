Skip to main content
Ten new Utes represent Utah at Polynesian Bowl

Steven Erler-USA TODAY NETWORK.

The University of Utah had 10 signees representing the program at the Polynesian Bowl.
This past weekend, several incoming Utes participated in the 2023 Polynesian Bowl that annually highlights some of the nation's top recruits from each graduating high school class.

Representing the University of Utah, 10 soon to be Utes played in the Polynesian Bowl which included Spencer Fano, Smith Snowden, Hunter Clegg, CJ Blocker, Brock Fonoimoana, Stanley Raass, Kainoa Carvalho, Caleb Lomu, Jonah Leaea and Mateaki Helu.

In addition to a stellar interception by CJ Blocker during the first quarter of the game, several other Utes had solid performances over the course of the week and during the Polynesian Bowl as well.

Notable Utah Polynesian Bowl Stats

Carvalho: Two receptions, 23 yards

Fonoimoana: Five tackles

Clegg: Two tackles, one sack

Snowden: One tackle

Blocker: Two tackles, one solo, one interception

Overall, Team Mauka (Snowden, Clegg, Lomu, Raass, Leaea, Fonoimoana) would defeat Team Makai 22-17 late on one of the final drives of the game.

