Skip to main content
Utah Utes commit Dijon Stanley named LA Times Player of the Year

Courtesy of Dijon Stanley.

Utah Utes commit Dijon Stanley named LA Times Player of the Year

2023 Utah commit Dijon Stanley was named the LA Times High School Player of the Year.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday, December 18, four-star running back and 2023 Utah commit Dijon Stanley was named the LA Times High School Player of the Year.

In addition to leading Granada Hills High School to their first City Section Division I championship since 1987, Stanley also posted an impressive 2,756 yards and 33 touchdowns during his senior season. 

Week after week, Stanley was easily the most dangerous player on the field which helped him secure the prestigious award.

"Blessings to be The Times Player of the Year," Stanley posted on his twitter account in response to being named the Times Player of the Year.

At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Stanley utilizes pure speed out of the backfield to avoid tackles and burst through seams. A dual-sport athlete, Stanley ran an 11.13 100m, a 22.13 200m, and a 46.94 400m while participating in track & field as a junior.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As previously mentioned, speed is what makes Stanley so lethal as he utilizes quick feet and incredible bursts to explode through seams for sizable gains. Demonstrated in his performances, Stanley has great agility, allowing him to quickly change direction and make defenders miss, both in the trenches and in the open-field. 

While Utah has been absolutely on fire as of late in terms of their recruiting efforts, especially with local talent, do not underestimate or overlook Stanley. This is a special player with loads of talent who committed to Utah early and will be a great addition to a lethal backfield.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Screen Shot 2022-07-21 at 1.22.39 PM
Basketball

How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes vs BYU Cougars

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_17102528
Football

Utah Utes commit Brock Fonoimoana earns four-star rating

By Cole Bagley
Runnin' Utes Throwback Uniforms.
Basketball

Runnin' Utes unveil new jerseys ahead of BYU matchup

By Cole Bagley
Kyle Whittingham, Utah Utes Fall Camp.
Football

What Kyle Whittingham said during another week of Rose Bowl prep

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) changes a play at the line scrimmage in the first quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes to wear red jerseys in 2023 Rose Bowl

By FanNation AllUtes
10435236
Recruiting

BREAKING: Four-star CB Smith Snowden commits to Utah

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs after a catch against the USC Trojans in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

BREAKING: Utah's Dalton Kincaid will not play in the Rose Bowl

By Cole Bagley
Penn State head coach James Franklin yells from the sideline after the Nittany Lions missed a 37-yard field goal in the first quarter against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 202.
Football

What James Franklin said about the Rose Bowl vs Utah

By FanNation AllUtes