Utah Utes commit Dijon Stanley named LA Times Player of the Year

On Sunday, December 18, four-star running back and 2023 Utah commit Dijon Stanley was named the LA Times High School Player of the Year.

In addition to leading Granada Hills High School to their first City Section Division I championship since 1987, Stanley also posted an impressive 2,756 yards and 33 touchdowns during his senior season.

Week after week, Stanley was easily the most dangerous player on the field which helped him secure the prestigious award.

"Blessings to be The Times Player of the Year," Stanley posted on his twitter account in response to being named the Times Player of the Year.

At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Stanley utilizes pure speed out of the backfield to avoid tackles and burst through seams. A dual-sport athlete, Stanley ran an 11.13 100m, a 22.13 200m, and a 46.94 400m while participating in track & field as a junior.

As previously mentioned, speed is what makes Stanley so lethal as he utilizes quick feet and incredible bursts to explode through seams for sizable gains. Demonstrated in his performances, Stanley has great agility, allowing him to quickly change direction and make defenders miss, both in the trenches and in the open-field.

While Utah has been absolutely on fire as of late in terms of their recruiting efforts, especially with local talent, do not underestimate or overlook Stanley. This is a special player with loads of talent who committed to Utah early and will be a great addition to a lethal backfield.

