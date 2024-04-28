Utah OL Sataoa Laumea Drafted By Seattle Seahawks With No. 179 Overall Pick
The fourth Utah Utes that came off of the board over the weekend hails from the offensive line in Sataoa Laumea.
He started 44-straight games, starting at right guard for two seasons before making the move to right tackle for the past two seasons. He earned All-Pac-12 honors each of the past two seasons and will provide a great sense of physicality for a line that needs help protecting Geno Smith. He was taken in the sixth round with the pick No. 179 overall.
The former four-star recruit out of California chose Utah over UCLA as a member of the 2019 class. He will be tough to replace on the line, but should have a chance to carve out a major role for himself in Seattle.
