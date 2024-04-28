All Utes

Utah OL Sataoa Laumea Drafted By Seattle Seahawks With No. 179 Overall Pick

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea (78) against / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The fourth Utah Utes that came off of the board over the weekend hails from the offensive line in Sataoa Laumea.

He started 44-straight games, starting at right guard for two seasons before making the move to right tackle for the past two seasons. He earned All-Pac-12 honors each of the past two seasons and will provide a great sense of physicality for a line that needs help protecting Geno Smith. He was taken in the sixth round with the pick No. 179 overall.

The former four-star recruit out of California chose Utah over UCLA as a member of the 2019 class. He will be tough to replace on the line, but should have a chance to carve out a major role for himself in Seattle.

