NFL Draft: Three Utah Utes Signed As Undrafted Free Agents
The NFL Draft concluded over the past weekend, and while Utah saw five players get drafted they had a few more who earned opportunities via the undrafted free agency route.
Safety Cole Bishop, EDGE Jonah Ellliss, safety/running back Sione Vaki, guard Sataoa Laumea, and wide receiver Devaughn Vele all heard their names called. Here is where their teammets ended up after things were all said and done.
Keaton Bills, Offensive Guard
Team Signed With: Buffalo Bills
Resume: 45 career games at Utah, 36 starts. Two-Time All-Pac-12 honorable mention
Thomas Yassmin, Tight End
Team Signed With: Denver Broncos
Resume: 47 career games, 22 catches for 396 yards and 7 TDs
Miles Battle, Corner Back
Team Signed With: Kansas City Chiefs
Resume: 59 career games at Utah/Ole Miss, 6 starts. 98 total tackles and 3 interceptions
