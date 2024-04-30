All Utes

NFL Draft: Three Utah Utes Signed As Undrafted Free Agents

Kevin Borba

/ Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
The NFL Draft concluded over the past weekend, and while Utah saw five players get drafted they had a few more who earned opportunities via the undrafted free agency route.

Safety Cole Bishop, EDGE Jonah Ellliss, safety/running back Sione Vaki, guard Sataoa Laumea, and wide receiver Devaughn Vele all heard their names called. Here is where their teammets ended up after things were all said and done.

/ Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Keaton Bills, Offensive Guard

Team Signed With: Buffalo Bills

Resume: 45 career games at Utah, 36 starts. Two-Time All-Pac-12 honorable mention

/ Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Yassmin, Tight End

Team Signed With: Denver Broncos

Resume: 47 career games, 22 catches for 396 yards and 7 TDs

/ Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Battle, Corner Back

Team Signed With: Kansas City Chiefs

Resume: 59 career games at Utah/Ole Miss, 6 starts. 98 total tackles and 3 interceptions

