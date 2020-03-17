CommodoreCountry
Athletic Competitions Officially Canceled by SEC

Greg Arias

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Southeastern Conference today announced that all regular-season conference and non-conference competitions are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the COVID-19 virus.

In addition, all spring football games are cancelled and there will be no NFL pro days conducted by SEC institutions.

“This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”

Other athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether required or voluntary, remain suspended through at least April 15.

SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.

The David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center and Currey Tennis Center are closed until further notice.

The SEC and its member institutions will continue to communicate with public health officials and medical experts to determine the best path forward related to coronavirus pandemic.

For the SEC Baseball Tournament, automatic full ticket refunds will be made by March 31 to fans who purchased tickets from the SEC office or an SEC university.

While this news is not unexpected, it is what sports fans had hoped would not occur and that this pandemic would end or be brought under control so that at least some of the spring sports would be able to continue with part of their season.

For the Vanderbilt baseball team, defending National Champions, it means that there will be no defense of that title this season and they will enter 2021 as the defending champs. 

That prospect is not the worst thing imaginable for Commodores fans as Vanderbilt will return a large portion of this season's roster and according to head coach Tim Corbin, there is at least some chance that Austin Martin could return next season, though that remains to be seen.

So, for now, we turn our attention to the fall when Vanderbilt football will have the honor, along with their 13 conference brethren of restarting the sports calendar for Vanderbilt fans and sports fans around the south.    

