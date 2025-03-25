Baseball Game Preview: Eastern Kentucky at No. 14 Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt baseball off to its best start at Hawkins Field since 2007, posting a 15-0 record in home games this season. That streak will face a serious challenge this weekend when the Commodores host No. 2 Arkansas in a three-game weekend series.
But No. 14 Vanderbilt must first get through Tuesday night’s midweek contest against Eastern Kentucky if it wants stay unbeaten at home for the Razorbacks.
The Colonels shouldn’t pose much a threat. They’ve won just four games this season, rank 294th in the nation in team batting average (.214) and 246th in team ERA (8.02). For comparison’s sake, Vanderbilt ranks 126th in team batting average (.283) and 10th in team ERA (3.36).
To quote Sherlock Holmes, “I’ll leave you to your deductions.”
But then again, Holmes never saw the type of upsets college sports is known for. Games are played for a reason and that reason is because anything can happen. So, while the Tuesday’s outcome may seem obvious, there’s some potential for a big surprise.
Here are the starting lineups for Tuesday’s game between Eastern Kentucky and Vanderbilt, as well as a weather report and tv listings:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Mike Mancini, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Brodie Johnston, SS
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Colin Barczi, DH
- Mac Rose, C
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Rustan Rigdon, 3B
- David Mendez, RF
Pitching Matchup
RHP Elijah Underhill (0-3, 13.50 ERA, 13.1 IP, 13 SO, 18 BB) vs. RHP Austin Nye (1-0, 1.35 ERA, 13.1 IP, 17 SO, 7 BB)
Weather Report
AccuWeather’s forecast for gametime in Nashville calls for partly sunny weather with temperatures in the mid-60s and no chance of rain in the forecast. There will be a slight 13 mph northwesterly wind with gust up to 18 mph
TV, Radio, Live Stats Listings
- When: 6 p.m., Tuesday
- Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: Vanderbilt Athletics
- Stats: StatBroadcast