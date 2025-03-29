Baseball Game Preview: No. 2 Arkansas at No. 14 Vanderbilt, Game Two
Headed into this weekend’s series between No. 2 Arkansas and No. 14 Vanderbilt, two things were clear: the Razorbacks were one of the best home run-hitting teams and the Commodores were one of the best strikeout-producing teams.
Both of those things proved to be true in Friday’s series-opening game, but it was the Razorbacks’ power hitting that proved to be thing that mattered most. Arkansas batters hit three home runs, nearly doubling the amount of home runs JD Thompson had given up this season, in a 9-0 loss.
Arkansas also got a dominant pitching performance by Zach Root, holding the Commodores scoreless in their first loss at Hawkins Field this season.
The Commodores and Razorbacks will run it back again at 2 p.m. Saturday on SECN+. Here’s everything to know ahead of this afternoon’s game between the Commodores and Razorbacks:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- RJ Austin, CF
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Mac Rose, DH
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
- Mike Mancini, 2B
Arkansas Razorbacks Starting Lineup
- Charles Davalan, LF
- Wehiwa Aloy, SS
- Logan Maxwell, RF
- Kuhio Aloy, DH
- Brent Iredale, 3B
- Cam Kozeal, 1B
- Ryder Helfrick, C
- Nolan Souza, 2B
- Justin Thomas Jr., CF
Pitching Matchup
RHP Gabe Gaeckle (1-0, 6.57 ERA, 24.2 IP, 27 K, 15 BB, .223 b/avg.) vs. RHP Cody Bowker (2-1, 2.64 ERA, 30.2 IP, 40 K, 10 BB, .171 b/avg.)
Injury Report
Both Arkansas and Vanderbilt listed just one player each as out for Saturday’s contest. Arkansas won’t have RHP Gage Wood available, and Vanderbilt will be without RHP England Bryan.
Weather Report
Nashville got rain showers this morning, but that weather will have moved on by gametime Saturday. AccuWeather’s forecast predicts a cloudy day with temperatures in the mid-70s and humidity of 52 percent. It’s also expected to be windy, with southern winds traveling 16 mph and gusts reaching as high as 29 mph.
How to Watch
Who: No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (24-3, 6-1 SEC) at No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores (20-6, 4-3 SEC)
When: 2 p.m., Saturday
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SECN+
Radio: 94.9 The Fan
Live Stats: StatBroadcast