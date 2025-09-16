SI

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia Reveals if He Is Seeking a Seventh Season of Eligibility

The Commodores star put speculation to bed on Tuesday.

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia made his future plans clear on Tuesday.
Vanderbilt Commodores star quarterback Diego Pavia is playing the 2025 season under a preliminary injunction as a result of his ongoing lawsuit against the NCAA for violations of antitrust law.

Pavia, who began his career playing junior college football, argued in an initial filing last November that the NCAA's governing body was violating antitrust law by counting junior college seasons against NCAA eligibility—specifically when it came to the organization's redshirt rules.

Pavia's attorney was in back in court on Tuesday at a hearing with the NCAA, and as part of oral arguments made the point that the Vanderbilt quarterback could seek a seventh season of eligibility in 2026 if no clarity was given on the lawsuit before the end of the 2025 season.

The move by Pavia's attorney, which seemed to be a negotiating ploy, turned into Pavia clarifying his status moving forward beyond the season. The sixth-year senior posted on social media that this indeed will be his final season of college football.

While Pavia does not plan on playing college football beyond 2025 (at least at present), it remains to be seen how his lawsuit will be judged against the NCAA. More is certainly to come on that front.

