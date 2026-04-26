Braden Holcomb is Becoming Program Stalwart For Vanderbilt Baseball

NASHVILLE—-The haze of victory hung over Vanderbilt’s players as they ran into the third-base dugout and the leader of the line was fitting. There Braden Holcomb was running ahead of the pack with his teammates trailing and his neon and white glove held between his arm and his uniform.

Holcomb had just put on one of a number of standout performances that indicated his junior-year leap is in full effect these days. He’s always had the power that he demonstrated on his first-inning homer to left field, but he’s never tapped into it as consistently as he has throughout his 2026 campaign.

Prior to Vanderbilt’s Saturday-night win, Holcomb had 12 homers on the year. His career high prior to this season was nine. If Holcomb hits two more balls out this season, his home run total this season will eclipse the amount of homers he’d hit in his first two college seasons. Holcomb hitting a ball over the fence has become enough of a routine to warrant a fan that sat above Vanderbilt’s dugout on Saturday night wearing a hoodie with an image of Holcomb and the words “Holc Smash” inscribed on it.

By the time Holcomb made his way from the dugout to his postgame media availability in left field, he’d passed a few young fans possessing folded up white jerseys with No. 26 on them and a pen in hand. The sequence indicated that Holcomb has become a primary representative of this Vanderbilt program and one of the faces of its program.

Vanderbilt's Braden Holcomb (26) rounds second during their game against Marist at Vanderbilt’s Hawkins Field Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“That’s really special,” Holcomb told Vandy on SI. “That's that's a compliment, and I just want to try my best to represent the university and represent this program because the culture that comes with this program and what it's built on and to think about it that way, I mean, that really is a blessing. It’s really an honor because, I’ve grown up watching this program, I really love this program.”

In a way, Holcomb is a natural candidate for the position. He’s got a development track that is similar to the ones that a number of standout players within this program have had throughout the years. When he speaks to the media, he often brings up the politically correct answer about his teammates. He’s got the positional versatility that Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin raves about, too.

Corbin says Holcomb has worked to take on a leadership role since this 2026 Vanderbilt team got together for the first time, and this Vanderbilt team needs him to excel in that role. Holcomb is among the longest-tenured position players on Vanderbilt’s roster. He’s also done enough to earn a significant platform.

Holcomb started slow in his first two seasons at Vanderbilt before turning it on late, but brought it significantly earlier as a junior. He hasn’t lost it, either. Holcomb is batting .329 on the season with a team-high 15 doubles, is tied for the team lead in home runs and is second on Vanderbilt’s roster in hits.

The SEC-only numbers aren’t quite as impressive, but Holcomb still leads Vanderbilt’s lineup in doubles in league games and is top three on its roster in a number of counting stats. Holcomb still isn’t a finished product at the plate, but he’s become a far more difficult out than he was when he arrived on Vanderbilt’s campus as a freshman in 2023.

“I think that's really just down to the approach and everything and developing as a hitter a little bit,” Holcomb said. “Knowing where I'm getting pitched, which oftentimes is a way, low and away, and I'm not trying to do too much with it a lot of times, younger guys can just try and do too much with those pitches when you really just got to take a nice, clean, simple swing and take it the other way, so it's all about experience and kind of getting getting those reps that experience.”

Corbin would also point out that Holcomb adds value as a result of playing all three outfield spots. Vanderbilt didn’t know what it was going to do in center field to begin the season and turned to Holcomb as a result. When it found a better option in Rustan Rigdon, it moved Holcomb elsewhere. Holcomb speaks in a uniquely Vanderbilt way when talking about positional versatility, he says he doesn’t care where he plays.

Holcomb isn’t perfect, but he’s letting this place shape him.

Vanderbilt left fielder Braden Holcomb (26) is tagged out by Oklahoma catcher Deiten Lachance (48) during the fourth inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, April 9, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It's all the reasons you would send a kid to school in hopes that he would gain some of those things that will help him once he leaves here,” Corbin said. “I'm happy for him that he's playing well, and Braden has a way of getting into these Aprils and Mays and really putting it together. He's done that for three consecutive years.”

Holcomb calls the idea of being one of the leaders of a program like this a blessing and prefaces his comment with a reminder that he’s one of a number of players within it that have taken ownership of it. Holcomb, though, is perhaps as important as any of them.

He’s as gifted a player as any that has come through here in this recent era of Tim Corbin’s tenure and is a tone setter for it offensively. Perhaps that’s a notable piece of Vanderbilt’s offensive rise in an up and down season overall. Vanderbilt hitting coach Jason Esposito asked Holcomb to tap into more consistency throughout the offseason, and he’s doing it these days.

The production Holcomb has tapped into is elevating his status as a program stalwart. He’s provided it with a number of memories to this point, and he’s finally one of its best players. The guys who go through a journey like that in this program generally play baseball for a long time. Who knows what this all holds for Holcomb, but he’s becoming part of a club that he once aspired to be in.

“I grew up watching this program, so it's a lot of fun to kind of learn about all the guys that have come through here and kind of just play after them,” Holcomb said. “There's a lot of really good ballplayers that have come out of here and that are playing professional baseball right now or even they just had a really good college career. So they kind of built this place and we're kind of just continuing it on.”

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