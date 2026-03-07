Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, March 7

The Vanderbilt Commodores fell to the Tennessee Volunteers on February 21, losing by a final score of 69-65. Now, they'll hit the road to take the Vols in a rematch to close out the season.

Both teams will find themselves in the NCAA Tournament, but they still have time to improve their seeding for both the conference and NCAA Tournaments with a win on Saturday.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this intriguing SEC showdown.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Vanderbilt +5.5 (-115)

Tennessee -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Vanderbilt +168

Tennessee -205

Total

OVER 148.5 (-110)

UNDER 148.5 (-110)

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 7

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

Venue: Food City Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Vanderbilt Record: 23-7 (10-7 in SEC)

Tennessee Record: 21-9 (11-6 in SEC)

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Vanderbilt is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 4-1 in Vanderbilt's last five games

Vanderbilt is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games vs. Tennessee

The UNDER is 7-1 in Tennessee's last eight games

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Key Player to watch

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, G - Tennessee Volunteers

Ja'Kobi Gillespie put up 17 points in Tennessee's win against Vanderbilt earlier this season, along with three rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Vanderbilt has to find a way to slow him down in the rematch if the Commodores want to get the win.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet the UNDER. Only 134 points were scored in the first game between these two teams, yet the total is set all the way up at 148.5.

The Volunteers' offense has struggled this season, ranking just 145th in effective field goal percentage at 52.2%. They've been even worse of late, with an eFG% of 48.3% in their last three games. Vanderbilt has also struggled with its shooting lately, sporting an eFG% of 51.8%, which is 3.85% lower than its season average.

Meanwhile, these two teams have been thriving defensively, ranking 37th and 77th in defensive efficiency. Let's bet on another defensive battle in the SEC.

Pick: UNDER 148.5 (-110)

