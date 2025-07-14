Cody Bowker drafted by Philadelphia Phillies
Vanderbilt right hander Cody Bowker has been drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies with the 100th pick in the MLB Draft.
Bowker pitched one season at Vanderbilt, but now he’s likely to sign with the Phillies and start a professional career. Vanderbilt’s Sunday starter finished 2025 with a 3-5 record and a 4.38 ERA in 16 starts before Vanderbilt’s season was ended in the Nashville regional.
“Although new to pitching, Cody is a strike thrower and very durable. He is a competitive young man with a strong baseball acumen,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said in a release prior to the season. “I followed his high school career in Maine when he was an athletic hitting outfielder. He transitioned very well into a pitching role at Georgetown and now here at Vanderbilt. Cody is a workhorse. He is thinking and working on his craft continuously.”
Bowker–a 21 year old who attended the MLB Draft Combine–was rated as the 187th best prospect in the draft by MLB Pipeline. He was viewed as a significant draft risk throughout the industry.
The Maine native is one of a few departures that Vanderbilt suffered in Sunday's day one of the draft. He's also the first player in Vanderbilt's program history to be drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies.