Commodore Fans, Enjoy Tim Corbin Because He Gets It

To say Tim Corbin "gets it" when it comes to things outside the on-field game of baseball is an understatement. The two-time national championship coach of Vanderbilt Commodores baseball is an enigma among the top level of big-time college coaches, regardless of their sport.

Since the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 college baseball season, Corbin has been everywhere, granting both television, print and podcast requests with seemingly anyone in the media who asks to speak with him.

Already he has appeared on the MLB Network )Major League Baseball) and a local Nashville television station's local sportscast.

Corbin appeared on Nashville television stations WSMV TV with Chris Harris in the video above. I spoke with Harris to get his thoughts on Corbin, and it was exactly what I expected.

"(Tim) Corbin's great, he's one of the most standup guys I've ever met," said Harris. "He's one of the best people I've ever met. I'm not even specifying it as with the media, he treats everyone the same way."

Joe Rexrode, the former Tennessean columnist who now shares his talents on The Athletic hosted Corbin for an hour of Q & A on Monday for his podcast and shared his thoughts on the Vandy coach.

"After the way Corbin handled an hour of questions from fans Monday, I feel like we should see if he'll do it every day," said Rexrode. "He gave information and insight, but he was funny too. That's the thing about Corbin, he has that serious demeanor and he can be intimidating, but he's got jokes. Sometimes you have to be on your toes to catch them."

While there are many great coaches in the world of college and professional sports, and many are very intelligent, forward-thinking people who are well versed in many areas of society, Corbin is here, in our midst and easily accessible to we the media and you the fans to enjoy, and that's a good thing for us all.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven