Corbin, Vandy Boys 2021 Recruiting Class No.1 and Loaded

Greg Arias

Despite the disappointment felt by coaches, players and fans during the pandemic shortened college baseball season in 2020, the Vanderbilt Commodores and head coach Tim Corbin have kept rolling down the recruiting trail.  

Just how good are the class Corbin and his staff have assembled? 

Baseball America ranked them as the No.1 class in the nation, with 21 total commitments, eight of which are in the top 100 players in the country. 

Only Florida has more top-100 commitments with nine than the Commodores. However, the Gators are ranked No.2 with 20 commitments, but trail by 15 in total points, which are used to rank prospects.

Christian Little, a 6'4" 210-pound right-handed pitcher from St. Loui, Missouri's  Christian Brothers College School leads the Commodore class. Ranked as the No.5 prospect in the 2021 class, Little has top of the rotation potential according to the publications rankings.   

Sporting a fastball that hits 94 mph, Little has four pitches and excellent command of his curve and the ability and willingness to throw it anytime in any situation or count. His mechanics are smooth and effortless, and he has the frame to ad more good muscle to his build without changing his motion. 

Shortstop Jordan Lawler is the other top-10 prospect committed to the Commodores. A talented athlete with above-average defensive skills and a robust right-handed bat, the Dallas, Tx. Jesuit College Prep product is the No. 7 ranked player in the class. 

He also has the size at 6'2" 185-pounds to ad more muscle that could improve his power at the plate. He also has good speed on the bases making him an all-around impressive prospect.  

Of the 21 total commits, four are in-state players. 

James Peyton-Smith is another tall-rangy right-hand pitcher from East Robertson High School in Springfield and possesses a fastball that has reached 96 mph.       

Left-handed pitcher Ryan Ginther from Gallatin's Station Camp High School stands 5'11" and is another arm with a mid-90's fastball and a tight slider. 

Clarksville High product Kyle Magrans doesn't have the velocity of the others in this class, but his 89 mph fastball and overall command make him an excellent addition with upside. 

Colton Regan is another 6'4" right-hander with low-90's fastball and solid command. The Mt. Juliet High product has the word "upside" associated with his name. 

Coming Soon, we take a look at the remainder of the class of 2021 for Vanderbilt baseball.   

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

