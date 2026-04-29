Exclusive: Will Hampton Knows His Role on Vanderbilt Baseball and He Embraces it

NASHVILLE – Vanderbilt baseball’s Will Hampton “blacked out" as he rounded the bases of Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Kentucky on April 19. It was a meaningful moment for the scope of Vanderbilt’s season, but it was an even more meaningful moment for Hampton.

Moments before he rounded the bases, Hampton sent a bases loaded, 3-2 count pitch well over the right field wall for a grand slam that put the Commodores up 7-3 in a game they would eventually win 13-6. What made the moment even more special is that the grand slam was Hampton’s first home run of his collegiate career.

“I was on my pitch and just trying to do damage for the team and it ended up working out. I don’t really remember it honestly. I kind of just blacked out. I mean, it was a great moment, but I was definitely excited and very happy to put my team in a good position to win that game,” Hampton told Vandy On SI on what the moment felt like.

Hampton was maybe the unlikeliest of heroes that day. The series finale against the Wildcats was just the seventh time he had appeared in a game this season and he took full advantage of the moment.

Since that moment, Hampton has had plate appearances in five games. In four of those games, he was in the starting lineup.

But overall, Hampton’s role on the team this season can be described as a guy that has the ability to come off the bench and give his team a boost when his number is called. It may not be a role that every college player can accept and embrace in their sophomore season, but it is a role that Hampton has no problem playing.

“It’s just always staying ready. Always staying ready. Because you never know when your name’s going to be called and when your number’s going to be called,” Hampton said. “So just really whatever helps the team win. I love these guys and just doing it for my brothers.”

That love for his teammates is what helps him internalize his role and his spot on the team. Hampton is still in the process of finding a consistent spot in the batting order and becoming a guy that can be looked toward more often, but the recent increase of playing time opportunities shows that Hampton’s role is gradually taking shape.

In college sports nowadays, it feels like almost an expectation to see a player dart for another school if the player does not get the playing time he or she wants immediately. Patience and allowing yourself to develop through a single program has become more of a rarity.

Hampton, though, is one of those players that does his job for his guys. He is one of those players that puts his team and the love he has for his teammates above the playing time he’s seen. His development this season has already been evident. Hampton’s ultimate focus is winning and doing whatever it takes to do so.

“I love everybody here and just keeping the plan the same. Keeping the main goal the main goal and that’s to win. We win here. We’re still working it out this season, but we’re going to be all right. I just love doing what the team needs, really, and just being there for the boys,” Hampton said.

Hampton has been a guy that the Vanderbilt fanbase may not know that well yet, but the fans will likely get used to seeing him in as his career goes on.

From an offensive standpoint, Hampton is a self-described aggressive hitter. A guy that likes to look for the right pitch the moment he steps up to the plate. He’s developed under hitting coach Jason Esposito this season, which he says has changed his entire view of his approach of attack.

But above all, Hampton – while noticeably someone that is more reserved and seems to be the type that puts his head down and goes to work – loves to win no matter the cost.

“It’s simple, I just like to win. Really, I do whatever I do to get a win and just use my tools to the best of my ability. I feel like I’m a great hitter and I can play defense anywhere in the outfield that you need me to,” Hampton told Vandy On SI.

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