Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 25

The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off two impressive wins against Kentucky and Texas to bring themselves back to the middle of the pack in the SEC. They'll try to pull off a third straight win when they face the No. 25-ranked team in the country, the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Vanderbilt has been spiraling of late, including dropping two straight to Tennessee and Missouri. The Commodores are desperate to get back on track with a win tonight.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC duel.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Georgia +8.5 (-110)

Vanderbilt -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Georgia +335

Vanderbilt -441

Total

OVER 164.5 (-110)

UNDER 164.5 (-110)

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 25

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Georgia Record: 19-8 (7-7 in SEC)

Vanderbilt Record: 21-6 (8-6 in SEC)

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Georgia is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 road games

Georgia is 2-4 straight up in its last six games vs. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Vanderbilt's last five home games

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Key Player to Watch

Tyler Nickel, F - Vanderbilt Commordores

Tyler Nickel may not lead Vanderbilt in scoring, assists, or steals; that's Tyler Tanner that tops those categories, but where Nickel contributes is his perimeter shooting. Nickel has been hitting his threes at a rate of 42.9%, which has given Vanderbilt a dangerous weapon to use against its opponents. If he gets hot from three tonight, Georgia is going to be in trouble.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick

The perimeter shooting of Vanderbilt is going to be an issue for Georgia. As I wrote above, Tyler Nickel is lethal from beyond the arc, and now he and the Commodores get to take on a Georgia team that's 149th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage. Not only that, but the Bulldogs have been particularly bad in that area of late, allowing teams to shoot 47.8% from beyond the arc over their past three games.

Don't underestimate Vanderbilt's defense tonight either. The Commodores rank 53rd nationally in defensive efficiency.

If they can lock things down on defense and get the 3-ball to drop offensively, they're going to have a great chance to win and cover this spread.

Pick: Vanderbilt -8.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

