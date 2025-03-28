Former Vanderbilt Baseball Players Make MLB Opening Day Rosters: The Anchor, March 28, 2025
MLB officially began its 2025 season yesterday and Vanderbilt was well-represented on the opening day rosters.
Eleven former Commodores were included on nine of MLB’s opening day rosters, including a pair of pitchers in the same starting rotation. Here’s the full list of former Vanderbilt players on MLB rosters:
- JJ Bleday, Athletics
- Walker Buehler, Boston Red Sox
- Tyler Ferguson, Athletics
- Sonny Gray, St. Louis Cardinals
- Jack Leiter, Texas Rangers
- Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates
- Kumar Rocker, Texas Rangers
- Collin Snider, Seattle Mariners
- Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs
- Kyle Wright, Kansas City Royals
- Mike Yastrzemski, San Francisco Giants
Leither and Rucker both made the Rangers’ opening day starting rotation and Leiter is scheduled to make his first start of the season on Friday against the Boston Red Sox (a day before Buehler takes the mound for Boston, which would’ve been cool to watch). Rocker will make his debut on Monday at Cincinnati.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Baseball: No. 2 Arkansas at No. 14 Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Women’s Tennis: Vanderbilt at No. 9 LSU, 2 p.m.
Women’s Track Field: Vanderbilt at Bobcat Invitational (San Marcos, Texas), Texas Relays (Austin, Texas), Raleigh Relays (Raleigh, N.C.)
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Men’s Tennis: Vanderbilt at Georgia, 5 p.m.
Women’s Track Field: Vanderbilt at Bobcat Invitational (San Marcos, Texas) and Texas Relays (Austin, Texas)
Did You Notice?
- Complimentary tickets for Vanderbilt’s 2025 Black and Gold Spring Game are now available here. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m., April 12 at FirstBank Stadium. The game will not be televised or streamed but will air on 102.5 The Game.
