Vanderbilt WBB Looks For Another Ranked Win: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball returns to the court Sunday after having its midweek bye after a loss to Georgia on the road a week ago. This time, the Commodores will face yet again another team ranked in the AP Top 20 as they gear up for round two against the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats.

Vanderbilt went to Kentucky earlier this season and beat a ranked Kentucky team by one point in Rupp Arena. The game today offers an opportunity for Vanderbilt to beef up its resume some more and bounce back after a loss.

Vanderbilt has done well responding to losses and adversity earlier this season. After suffering two in a row in the final week of January, Vanderbilt ripped off four wins in a row, including wins against a ranked Kentucky team and top 10 Oklahoma and Texas teams.

With just three games remaining for the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, Vanderbilt looks to close the regular season on a hot streak and find momentum heading into the tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

Vanderbilt has won 14 in a row at home this season, the best single-season home winning streak in program history. No. 5 Vanderbilt and No. 16 Kentucky tipoff at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Memorial Gymnasium had an open seat in the press box Saturday for Wes Rucker. A beautiful gesture by the staff in Memorial.

Former Vanderbilt baseball pitcher JD Thompson was throwing in the bullpen during a spring training practice bullpen session for the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday.

Vanderbilt baseball has had four consecutive run-rule wins throughout this week. The Commodores are up to 21 team home runs already.

Saturday’s Commodores Results

No. 19 Vanderbilt men’s basketball lost to Tennessee 69-65.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis lost to No. 10 Mississippi State 4-3.

Vanderbilt baseball beat Marist 12-1.

Sunday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt lacrosse vs. No. 17 Denver, 12 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis at 1:30 p.m. CT.

No. 5 Vanderbilt women’s basketball vs. No. 16 Kentucky, 3 p.m. CT on ESPN2

Vanderbilt bowling at the Big Red Invitational, Day 3.

“Corey [Chavous] was incredibly physical in coverage. Anybody that played against him during those years will tell you that. He was unbelievably physical.” Chris Doering

Another run-rule win for the Dores! pic.twitter.com/3VMk52ysfk — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) February 21, 2026

