Former Vanderbilt Standouts Riley Nelson and RJ Austin Are Reminded of Pasts in Minor League Debuts; The Anchor
Perhaps they didn’t expect to see each other on Monday night, but less than three months after their college careers ended Riley Nelson and RJ Austin checked into the same hotel in northeast Virginia and couldn’t act as if they didn’t know each other.
Nelson and Austin are competitors rather than teammates–like they were a few months ago at Vanderbiilt–but they couldn’t help but stand on the field and smile with an arm around each other on Tuesday night. Perhaps the two have allegiances to different organizations nowadays, but their college careers and legacies will be tied together forever. So will their minor league debuts.
As Nelson and Austin took the field for the first time as minor league players at Bank of The James Stadium, what made each of them effective as college standouts clearly hasn’t gone missing as they’ve made the move to pro ball.
Nelson, in particular, stood out on Tuesday in a 4-for-5 performance that included three doubles and a stolen base. The swing that evaluators have claimed is unorthodox appeared to be effective as Nelson drove the ball to gaps and found the barrel nearly every time he stepped into the box. The former Vanderbilt first baseman’s Hillcats took the game 7-5.
Austin finished the night without a hit, but walked twice in his four plate appearances.
It’s a new start for the former Vanderbilt standouts, but their respective paths had a unique way of reminding them of their past and the significance of it.
