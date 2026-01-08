Vanderbilt Lands Commitment from Transfer Specialist Tyler Ebel

Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt coaching staff have been extremely active throughout the opening week of the transfer portal period, adding now seven new players to the roster for next season.

The latest Commodores addition is punter Tyler Ebel from the University of South Dakota. He officially committed to Vanderbilt on January 8, taking to social media to confirm the news.

Originally a member of the 2022 recruiting class, Ebel has spent the last four seasons with South Dakota. After redshirting in his first year on campus, the Wisconsin native served as the Coyotes' primary punter from 2023 to 2025.

Across his tenure in Vermillion, South Dakota, Ebel punted the ball 143 times for just under 6,200 total yards -- an average of 43.3 yards per kick. He placed 59 punts inside the opponent's 20 yard line and had 54 of his kicks called for a fair catch.

Perhaps even more impressive than that, Ebel saw just one of his punts blocked over the last three seasons.

With Nick Haberer now out of eligibility after serving as the Commodores' primary option at the position this past year, Ebel has an opportunity to step right in and secure the job for himself early. Vanderbilt does feature another specialist on the roster in junior Conor Weasler, but the California native has not seen time on the field in any of his three seasons on campus.

As previously mentioned, the Commodores are now up to seven new players on the roster for next season, all of whom look to be prospects that could immediately contribute in 2026.

Incoming Vanderbilt Transfers

Outgoing Vanderbilt Transfers

CB Trudell Berry EDGE Linus Zunk IOL Cooper Starks (Committed to South Dakota State on 01/06/2026) LB Jailen Ruth LB Randon Fontenette OT Misael Sandoval RB AJ Newberry RB Chase Gillespie TE Larry Benton III TE Witt Edwards QB Jeremy St-Hilaire QB Drew Dickey (Committed to Arkansas State on 01/04/2025) WR Tre Richardson WR Chance Fitzgerald WR Jeremiah Dillon WR Boski Barrett

