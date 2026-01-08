Vanderbilt Lands Commitment from Transfer Specialist Tyler Ebel
In this story:
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt coaching staff have been extremely active throughout the opening week of the transfer portal period, adding now seven new players to the roster for next season.
The latest Commodores addition is punter Tyler Ebel from the University of South Dakota. He officially committed to Vanderbilt on January 8, taking to social media to confirm the news.
Originally a member of the 2022 recruiting class, Ebel has spent the last four seasons with South Dakota. After redshirting in his first year on campus, the Wisconsin native served as the Coyotes' primary punter from 2023 to 2025.
Across his tenure in Vermillion, South Dakota, Ebel punted the ball 143 times for just under 6,200 total yards -- an average of 43.3 yards per kick. He placed 59 punts inside the opponent's 20 yard line and had 54 of his kicks called for a fair catch.
Perhaps even more impressive than that, Ebel saw just one of his punts blocked over the last three seasons.
With Nick Haberer now out of eligibility after serving as the Commodores' primary option at the position this past year, Ebel has an opportunity to step right in and secure the job for himself early. Vanderbilt does feature another specialist on the roster in junior Conor Weasler, but the California native has not seen time on the field in any of his three seasons on campus.
As previously mentioned, the Commodores are now up to seven new players on the roster for next season, all of whom look to be prospects that could immediately contribute in 2026.
Incoming Vanderbilt Transfers
- TE Maurice Veney, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. (Committed on 11/25/2025)
- TE Jayvontay Conner, 6-foot-4, 231 lbs. (Committed on 01/04/2026)
- OL Beau Johnson, 6-foot-6, 297 lbs. (Committed on 01/05/2026)
- DL Talan Carter, 6-foot-1, 300 lbs. (Committed on 01/05/2026)
- CB Cobey Sellers, 5-foot-11, 176 lbs. (Committed on 01/06/2026)
- IOL Lyndon Cooper, 6-foot-2, 310 lbs. (Committed 01/07/2026)
- P Tyler Ebel, 6-foot-4, 235 lbs. (Committed 01/08/2026)
Outgoing Vanderbilt Transfers
- CB Trudell Berry
- EDGE Linus Zunk
- IOL Cooper Starks (Committed to South Dakota State on 01/06/2026)
- LB Jailen Ruth
- LB Randon Fontenette
- OT Misael Sandoval
- RB AJ Newberry
- RB Chase Gillespie
- TE Larry Benton III
- TE Witt Edwards
- QB Jeremy St-Hilaire
- QB Drew Dickey (Committed to Arkansas State on 01/04/2025)
- WR Tre Richardson
- WR Chance Fitzgerald
- WR Jeremiah Dillon
- WR Boski Barrett
Read More from Vanderbilt Commodores on SI...
Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. The Alabama graduate has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He’s regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the “All Things Bama Podcast.”Follow mawoods_