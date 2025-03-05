Game Preview: St. Bonaventure at No. 18 Vanderbilt
No. 18 Vanderbilt will look to ends its two-game losing streak Wednesday afternoon against St. Bonaventure.
The Commodores’ (9-3) west coast trip didn’t go as they had hoped, losing to USC and UConn before coming back home. The Bonnies, meanwhile, are on a three-game streak that includes wins over Old Dominion, Middle Tennessee and UT Martin.
St. Bonaventure is off to its best start since 2016, posting a 7-3 record through the first 10 games. The Bonnies’ offense has been a major reason for their hot start. They’re averaging nine runs per game this season and have reached double digits five times.
Here’s everything you need to know about Vanderbilt and St. Bonaventure ahead of today’s game:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Mac Rose, DH
- Colin Barczi, C
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Mike Mancini, 2B
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
Pitching Matchup
RHP David James (0-0, 5.87) vs. RHP Austin Nye (0-0, 3.38)
Weather Report
It’ll be a fairly cold day when the Commodores and Bonnies take the field. The AccuWeather forecast has the temperature at 40 degrees at gametime and will get colder as the day turns into night. There’s also a chance of rain during the game. It’s also going to be windy, with the wind at nine miles per hour and wind gusts reaching as high as 21 mph.
How to Watch: St. Bonaventure at No. 18 Vanderbilt
When: 4:30 p.m., Wednesday
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SECN+
Listen: 94.9 The Fan
Live Stats: Stat Broadcast
Series History
Last meeting: Vanderbilt 14, St. Bonaventure 1 (1994)
All-time series record: Vanderbilt leads 1-0
Last time out, Commodores: lost to UConn, 6-2
Last time out, Bonnies: def. UT Martin, 13-6