Game Preview: Vanderbilt Looks to Sweep Georgia
There are seven SEC teams packed tightly into the middle of the SEC standings and are separated by three games. Entering the weekend, No. 19 Vanderbilt was at the bottom of that pack. Now, with two wins against No. 5 Georgia, the Commodores are at the front of the pack with a chance to separate themselves.
Georgia, Vanderbilt and No. 17 Oklahoma all have 10 conference wins. If Vanderbilt is able to sweep Georgia, they’ll move into fifth place in the SEC and put the Bulldogs in a tie with Oklahoma. A Georgia win, though, would put the Commodores and Sooners in the tie with identical 10-8 SEC records (Oklahoma would have the tie breaker).
No matter, though, the weekend’s results have already more significance to next weekend’s series against No. 11 Ole Miss, who has lost its last four games including two already to South Carolina.
So, there’s still plenty for Vanderbilt and Georgia to be playing for on Saturday. Here’s everything to know for the Commodores’ series finale against the Bulldogs:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
- Braden Holcomb, RF
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Mac Rose, DH
- Jacob Humphrey, CF
- Mike Mancini, 2B
Georgia Bulldogs Starting Lineup
- Slate Alford, 3B
- Robbie Burnett, RF
- Daniel Jackson, DH
- Brennan Hudson, 1B
- Devin Obee, CF
- Kolby Branch, SS
- Ryan Black, 2B
- Nolan McCarthy, LF
- Henry Hunter, C
Pitching Matchup
RHP Leighton Finley (2-0, 5.66 ERA, 35 IP, 40 SO, 15 BB, 22 ER, .226 b/avg.) vs. RHP Connor Fennell (3-0, 2.95 ERA, 21.1 IP, 40 SO, 5 BB, 7 ER, .163 b/avg.)
Injury Report
Both Vanderbilt and Georgia have key players listed as game time decisions in Saturday's Student-Athlete Availability Report. For the second consecutive game, Ryland Zaborowski will be a game time decision for Georgia (he didn’t play Friday) and Vanderbilt’s RJ Austin is also a game time decision. The Commodores will again be without RHP Hudson Barton.
Weather Report
It’ll be a cloudy day when the Bulldogs and Commodores take the field, but there’s only a two percent chance of rain, according to AccuWeather’s forecast. Temperatures at first pitch are expected to be in the low 80s and may rise slightly during the game. The wind will be about the same as it has been the last two games with winds gusts up to 27 mph.
How to Watch: No. 5 Georgia at No. 19 Vanderbilt
Who: No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (33-8, 10-7 SEC) at No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores (29-10, 10-7 SEC)
When: 2 p.m., Saturday
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats