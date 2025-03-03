Vanderbilt Commodores

How Much Did Weekend Losses Hurt Vanderbilt in Top 25 Polls?

Both major college baseball polls didn't look favorably at the Commodores after losses to USC and UConn last week.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt shortstop Jonathan Vastine (13) throws out a Tennessee Tech base runner in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball game at Hawkins Field Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt’s west coast trip wasn’t the most successful of trips, which has resulted in the Commodores falling both major college baseball polls.

Vanderbilt (9-3, 2-2 last week) fell four spots in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 Rankings to No. 18 and four spots in Baseball America’s Top 25 Rankings to No. 17.

Last week, the Commodores picked up a win seven-inning win against Tennessee Tech and started off the Southern California College Baseball Classic with an 8-3 win over UCLA. But the Commodores’ bats went cold in a 3-1 loss to USC on Saturday and in a 6-2 loss to UConn on Sunday.

The Commodores have a busy week ahead of themselves. They’ll host Evansville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Bonaventure at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and then host a weekend series against Xavier starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Here are the updated top 25 rankings:

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings

  1. LSU (11-1)
  2. Tennessee (11-0)
  3. Arkansas (10-1)
  4. North Carolina (12-0)
  5. Georgia (13-1)
  6. Florida State (11-0)
  7. Florida (11-1)
  8. Oregon State (7-3)
  9. Virginia (7-3)
  10. Oregon (10-2)
  11. Clemson (10-1)
  12. Texas (9-1)
  13. Oklahoma (11-0)
  14. Texas A&M (6-4)
  15. Wake Forest (10-3)
  16. UC Santa Barbara (9-2)
  17. Ole Miss (10-1)
  18. Vanderbilt (9-3)
  19. Troy (11-1)
  20. Southern Miss (9-3)
  21. Dallas Baptist (8-3)
  22. Auburn (11-1)
  23. Alabama (12-0)
  24. Coastal Carolina (10-2)
  25. Oklahoma State (6-4)

Baseball America Top 25

  1. Tennessee (11-0)
  2. LSU (11-1)
  3. Arkansas (10-1)
  4. Florida State (11-0)
  5. Clemson (10-1)
  6. Florida (11-1)
  7. North Carolina (12-0)
  8. Virginia (7-3)
  9. Georgia (13-1)
  10. Oklahoma (11-0)
  11. Texas A&M (6-4)
  12. Texas (9-1)
  13. Oregon State (7-3)
  14. Oklahoma State (6-4)
  15. Oregon (10-2)
  16. Wake Forest (10-3)
  17. Vanderbilt (9-3)
  18. UC Irvine (8-3)
  19. Ole Miss (10-1)
  20. Alabama (12-0)
  21. Dallas Baptist (8-3)
  22. Mississippi State (7-4)
  23. Kentucky (9-1)
  24. Southern Miss (2-2)
  25. UC Santa Barbara (9-2)

