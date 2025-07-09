How Vanderbilt Transfer Commit Jacob Faulkner Performed on the Cape I The Anchor

Vanderbilt Commodores

The Vanderbilt transfer portal commit has left the cape and looks to be a factor in Vanderbilt's bullpen.

Faulkner has left the cape and is heading to Vanderbilt in the fall.
After Vanderbilt’s walk-off win over Alabama, Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin eerily mentioned that Vanderbilt had already secured a transfer portal commitment from an Ivy League player and praised players from that league as a whole. 

Turns out that player was Princeton reliever Jacob Faulkner, a submariner that posted a 4.14 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 67.1 innings pitched in 2024. Vanderbilt has plenty of returners in the bullpen, but will look to get some contributions from Faulkner and his funky arm slot. 

Faulkner threw just 9.0 innings for the Wareham Gatemen relative to the 23.2 he did last summer and held just a 4.00 ERA relative to the 1.90 one he had last summer before leaving the cape.

It’s not as if Faulkner has disproven what Vanderbilt thought of him in its initial evaluation, but he’ll look to perform to a higher standard upon his arrival to Vanderbilt’s campus. 

Faulkner as Vanderbilt’s first transfer commit of the cycle and will look to have a memorable career on West End beyond Corbin’s press conference tease. 

