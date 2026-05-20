Inside The Vanderbilt Baseball Dugout After SEC Baseball Tournament Loss To Florida

HOOVER—For a second, Braden Holcomb was left alone at the dugout rail, sitting in his thoughts as he stared out at the field at the Hoover Met. It’s not how Holcomb imagined what is likely his final moment as a Vanderbilt baseball player, but this cruel game didn’t give him a choice.

While his teammates milled around, it all appeared to come back to Holcomb. The home runs could’ve, the big wins also could’ve. Perhaps Holcomb was merely reflecting on the idea that this is all over for him, though. And if it is, his career will end with one of the most significant losses in Vanderbilt baseball program history.

For all the good that Holcomb did as a member of this Vanderbilt program, an unignorable piece of his legacy as a Vanderbilt baseball player will always be what was finalized on Wednesday afternoon as a result of Vanderbilt’s loss to Florida. Holcomb will always be one of the leaders of a team that broke the 19-year streak of Vanderbilt making it to the NCAA Tournament every season.

Down the fence from Holcomb, Vanderbilt senior Chris Maldonado looked out at the playing surface and likely had a number of the same thoughts that Holcomb did in the moments prior. Maldonado has been “loyal as the day is long,” as Tim Corbin says, to this Vanderbilt program. He’s stayed with it through periods in which he rarely played. He became an ambassador for it despite not being one of its consistent starters this season. It should’ve ended more ceremoniously for Maldonado, but he was instead rewarded with a soul-crushing end to a season that made history for all the wrong reasons for this program.

Corbin got emotional on Saturday thinking about all that Maldonado went through as a member of his program, and he may have felt similarly in regard to how this all ended for him.

“I love that kid,” Corbin said. “He's a good, steady kid. I say this, and I don't say this emotionally, but if any of us had a daughter and your daughter was going to pick out someone that you'd say, this might be the most steady, steadiest male you've been around. He's what coaching is all about.”

Vanderbilt batter Chris Maldonado points to the dugout after singling home a run against Florida Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Hoover Met in the semifinal round. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was unintentional, but a number of Vanderbilt players demonstrated Maldonado’s leadership as they took a moment to stand on the rail following he and Holcomb’s times of reflection. Notably, Vanderbilt reliever England Bryan stood there with his arm brace propped up on the ledge. Bryan could’ve helped Vanderbilt on Wednesday afternoon, but instead he was left to think about what could’ve been.

Vanderbilt catcher turned designated hitter Colin Barczi likely had similar feelings as he looked out and took in what could’ve been his last college baseball game while limited due to injury. A day prior that, Barczi had explained how much fun Vanderbilt was having in this place.

Now, though, the fun is over.

Barczi’s college baseball career could continue, but the possibility that it’s over if he’s drafted this summer isn’t all that difficult to imagine. For Vanderbilt second baseman Mike Mancini, there’s a certainty that Barczi doesn’t have. This is over for him. He says he wasn’t thinking about all that much as he milled around in the dugout after making the final out of Wednesday’s game, but he knows it has to be time for him to move on.

Corbin says he wishes he had Mancini for one more season, and Mancini likely wishes that he did too. Mancini started his career at Vanderbilt by playing through injury and navigating criticism from Vanderbilt’s fanbase throughout his struggles, but became one of its best players down the stretch of his senior season. He’ll remember more than that as he reflects on the last two years of his life.

“More as a man,” Mancini said in regard to what he’ll remember about how he changed throughout his Vanderbilt career. “The lessons that [Corbin] has taught me off the field, that will go a long way.”

In all likelihood, Mancini played his final college game for Vanderbilt baseball on Wednesday. | Vanderbilt baseball

In the moments prior to Mancini milling around the dugout, Corbin had just addressed this Vanderbilt team–in which Mancini is a leader–for the final time. Mancini and Corbin will almost assuredly speak again, but not in this setting.

Corbin spoke for just under two minutes and 45 seconds, but stopped short of addressing the elephant in the room.

“I'm just talking about the game initially,” Corbin said. And I'm not going to talk about anything beyond that right now. I mean, organization of tonight and tomorrow, that type of thing. But no, not right now. No, I just gotta put my thoughts together and get with them and take care of the next few days, whatever those days are. But these are someone else's kids. I want to take care of them -- emotionally, too. So they're feeling it.”

Corbin took his time with his speech, but he knew that he had to clear the dugout area quickly. In an irony that he couldn’t have drawn up, Tennessee was standing outside the rail waiting for the area to clear. It was almost fitting that Tennessee was there to dance on this group’s grave.

It didn’t need that salt in the wound to understand the magnitude of what had just happened, though. Its 19-year NCAA Tournament streak had just ended and it was feeling it.

“We've been very consistent for a long period of time, and we'll always be measured against those years that we were at the top,” Corbin said, “And that's okay. There's nothing wrong with that. But that's the challenge for the program is getting back to that point.”

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