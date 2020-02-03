CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Jake Eder Looking For Breakout Season for Vanderbilt Baseball

Greg Arias

There's an old saying in baseball that you can never have enough arms, which is true, but definitely not a p[roblem facing the Vanderbilt Commodores as they prepare to start the 2020 college baseball season. 

Blessed with a ton of talented arms, lead by Mason Hickman and Kumar Rocker, head coach Tim Corbin and his staff have another, far less taxing problem when it comes to their pitching staff this season. Defining the roles for the plethora of guys they have who possess big league stuff. 

One such player is Jake Eder, now a junior who has served in multiple roles through his first two Commodores seasons, and was a key part of the championship team last season with his three-inning save in the world series.   

Following the Commodores season, Eder spent the summer playing in the Cape Cod League where he finished as the 46th overall ranked player of the season.     

ProspectsLive had this to say of Eder following the season. 

46. Jake Eder, LHP | School: Vanderbilt | CCBL Team: Orleans Firebirds | 15 IP, 1-1, 1.20 ERA, 15 K, 4 Bb | Grade: 45 | Draft: 2020

A late addition to the league following Vanderbilt’s national title run, Eder is a big lefty with a control over stuff profile. Eder features a low-90s fastball, with below average spin. It’s most effective down in the zone but he can place it and move it against less dangerous bats. His secondaries consist of an average high-70s curveball with 1-7 movement. The true strength of Eder is his mechanics. It’s an easy delivery that puts little stress on his arm or shoulder, he does an excellent job of repeating and staying on line. This aids his strike-throwing greatly, which he’ll need if he can’t add velocity and spin by the time he hits pro-ball. Very slid back end profile. -RL

While the Commodores have Hickman and Rocker who are set to occupy two of the three weekend starting spots, Corbin must still settle on a third weekend and midweek starter entering the season. Eder is squarely in the running to fill either of those spots at this time. 

In fact, many people who follow the team feel he and freshman Jake Leiter have the inside track to earning those two starting roles, at least to begin the season.    

Having too many arms is a good thing if you're Vanderbilt baseball in 2020, the question is which players will fill which roles and just how effective they will be in those roles will determine if the Commodores will be making a return trip to Omaha in a few months.  

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Commit Donovan Kaufman to Announce Final Decision To Coaches Today

The biggest remaining recruit on the Vanderbilt football 2020 recruiting list is Louisiana safety, Donovan Kaufman. With National Signing Day this Wednesday, Kaufman is set to notify coaches of his decision today.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football gets First Commitment for Class of 2021

The Vanderbilt Commodores and head coach Derek Mason secured their first commitment for the class of 2021 late Saturday.

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores drop a home game to the Florida Gators with a score of 61-55.

The Vanderbilt Commodores drop a home game to the Florida Gators with a score of 61-55.

Zacheriah Williams

Vanderbilt Vs Florida Pre-Game

Vanderbilt Vs Florida Pre-Game

Zacheriah Williams

Vanderbilt Football Adds Former Buckeye DE Alex Willams as Transfer

Additions to Vanderbilt football continue as former OSU Buckeye defensive end Alex Williams announces his transfer to the Commodores.

Greg Arias

Lady Vols survive Memorial, Defeat Commodores 78-69

The Vanderbilt women's basketball team led Tennessee at the end of the first quarter, but a poor shooting second quarter did them in as the Lady Vols win in Nashville.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Florida Gators Edition

The Gators invade Nashville as they visit Memorial Gym to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Greg Arias

Gator Invade Memorial Gym to take on Vanderbilt in SEC Matchup

The Florida Gators (12-8 overall) visit Nashville tonight to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an important conference matchup for both squads.

Greg Arias

Three Former Commodores set to Begin XFL Careers

In case you haven't heard, and some might not, there's a new football league set to begin playing soon, as the XFL is set to begin with eight new teams, three of which have former Vanderbilt Commodores on their rosters.

Greg Arias

Commodores Still Showing Improvement Whether you Agree with me or not

I wrote last week that I felt like, despite the mounting loss total that this Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball team was showing signs of improvement, and I stand by that today after their loss in Lexington last night.

Greg Arias