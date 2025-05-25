Live Blog: No. 4-seed Vanderbilt Baseball vs No. 7-seed Ole Miss at SEC Tournament Championship
HOOVER, Ala.- Vanderbilt and Ole Miss clash for the fourth time this season as No. 4-seed Vanderbilt takes on No. 7-seed Ole Miss in Sunday’s SEC Championship game.
The Commodores are looking for revenge on the Rebels. Earlier in the season, Ole Miss took two out of three against Vanderbilt in Oxford a little over a month ago. Since then, a lot has changed and both squads have been rolling into Sunday’s conference title.
Vanderbilt comes into Sunday with wins over No. 12-seed Oklahoma in the quarterfinals and No. 8-seed Tennessee in the semifinals while Ole Miss is playing its fourth game of the week, taking down No. 10-seed Florida, No. 2-seed Arkansas and No. 3-seed LSU en route to an appearance in the conference championship game.
Live Blog
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from the SEC Tournament Championship matchup between Vanderbilt and Ole Miss. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame
Both teams have started to take the field. Ole Miss is in their navy blue uniforms and Vanderbilt will be playing in their army green uniforms.
- One hour away from first pitch here today as the crowd is starting to file in. The Ole Miss crowd has showed up so far, but there is also some black and gold in the stands as well today. We are awaiting both teams to take the field for warmups.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, DH
Ole Miss Rebels Starting Lineup
- Mitchell Sanford, LF
- Luke Hill, 3B
- Will Furniss, 1B
- Judd Utermark, 2B
- Isaac Humprey, CF
- Campbell Smithwick, DH
- Austin Fawley, C
- Hayden Federico, RF
- Luke Cheng, SS
Starting Pitchers
- Ole Miss: Walker Hooks (1-0) 3.82 ERA, 30.2 IP, 37 K, 12 BB, .271 b/avg
- Vanderbilt: Austin Nye (2-0) 3.00 ERA, 45.0 IP, 53 K, 20 BB, .223 b/avg
Injury Report
Vanderbilt will be without pitcher Hudson Barton. Ole Miss will be without pitchers Brayden Jones and Mason Nichols and outfielder Ryan Moerman.
Weather Report
It's partly cloudy here in Hoover this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s and rising to 77 degrees at first pitch and continuing to rise into the low 80s throughout the afternoon. Today's game was moved up to noon CT due to forecasted storms around starting around 6 p.m. this evening. Weather reports will provided if the forecast changes.