Live College Baseball Updates: No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 23 Ole Miss

Follow along here for live updates, reactions and analysis of the Vanderbilt Commodores' SEC series-opening game against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Vanderbilt center fielder RJ Austin (42) scores against Xavier on a sacrifice fly hit by designated hitter Mac Rose during the first inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 7, 2025.
No. 9 Vanderbilt takes on No. 23 Ole Miss to kickoff the final month of the college baseball season Friday night in Oxford, Miss. The weather forecast has cleared up somewhat for tonight's contest, but follow along below as Taylor Hodges provides updates, reactions and analysis of Friday's game. First-pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on SECN+.

Live Updates

(Most recent updates at the top.)

1st Inning

B1: Keep in mind, JD Thompson gave up a leadoff home run last week against Georgia and went on to hold the Bulldogs scoreless and record a career high 14 strikeouts. So, Thompson giving up a first-pitch home run to Hayden Frederico isn't the end of the world, especially when he strikes out the next two batters. Mitchell Sanford does hit a two-out double off the center field wall, before Thompson gets a third strikeout to end the inning.

Personally, I'm not sure what to make of that inning. Thompson looked great, but gave up a home run (and nearly a second). Hunter Elliot didn't look great, but didn't give up any runs. Ole Miss 1, Vanderbilt 0

T1: Well, talk about a bag of mixed results to start the game...Vanderbilt gets a runner on base via a fielding error (who then gets caught stealing second base), then two straight bases on balls before Braden Holcomb strikes out swinging to end the inning. Vanderbilt 0, Ole Miss 0

Pregame

Taylor: Well, we're back for another Friday night college baseball game and I'm guessing there's nothing else grabbing your attention tonight (oh...the NFL draft continues tonight?). I'll be here for the full game tonight with updates and reactions from what could be a great pitcher's duel.

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. Riley Nelson, DH
  2. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  3. Rustan Rigdon, LF
  4. RJ Austin, CF
  5. Braden Holcomb, 1B
  6. Jacob Humphrey, RF
  7. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  8. Colin Barczi, C
  9. Mike Mancini, 2B

Ole Miss Rebels Starting Lineup

  1. Hayden Federico, DH
  2. Luke Hill, 3B
  3. Judd Utermark, 2B
  4. Mitchell Sanford, LF
  5. Ryan Moerman, RF
  6. Will Furniss, 1B
  7. Austin Fawley, C
  8. Isaac Humphrey, CF
  9. Luke Cheng, SS

Pitching Matchup

LHP JD Thompson (3-3, 3.95 ERA, 54.2 IP, 70 SO, 18 BB, 24 ER, .227 b/avg.) vs. LHP Hunter Elliot (5-2, 4.04 ERA, 49 IP, 58 SO, 22 BB, 22 ER, .216 b/avg.)

How to Watch: No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 23 Ole Miss

When: 6 p.m., Friday

Where: Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.


TV: SECN+


Radio: Live Radio


Stats: Live Stats

Published
