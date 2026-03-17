What Numbers Will Jared Curtis, Vanderbilt Football Newcomers Wear?

NASHVILLE–Within the confines of its indoor practice facility, Vanderbilt football begins spring practice on Tuesday morning. With the beginning of the practice, the Commodores usher in a new era of the program.

Diego Pavia is gone and Vanderbilt now pins its hopes on the shoulders of freshman quarterback Jared Curtis . Not so fast, though, says Clark Lea. The five-star freshman will still have to earn it like everyone else.

“It is an open competition,” Lea told Vandy on SI. “What we wanna do is select the guy that best positions our team to win. There's no reason for us to make that decision right now and yet I think as we go through spring we’ll probably hopefully have a clear picture of it and I think as you start to really kinda hone in on like the preparation for the season it's nice when you know who QB1 is, but that's a luxury. We want to give this room to sort itself out and so we'll see where we get out coming out of spring.”

That appears to be the case for a number of positions on Vanderbilt’s roster as it welcomes over 25 newcomers to the program. Here’s what numbers those newcomers will be donning this fall as well as the numbers that returning Vanderbilt players will be switiching to:

Number changes:

1-Blaze Berlowitz

2-Jared Curtis

3-Bryce Cowan

3-Jaylin Lackey

9-Brycen Coleman

10-Carson Lawrence

12-Vanzale Hinton

13-Kayleb Barnett

13-Tate Hamby

20-Jamison Curtis

24-Gabe Fields

30-Austin Howard

50-Gunnar Givens

Transfer numbers:

0-Cobey Sellers

7-Ricardo Jones

12-Walter Taylor

13-Ja’Cory Thomas

15-Mike Diatta

16-Jaylin Davies

17-Cole Adams

17-Edwin Kolenge

18-Jayvontay Conner

19-CJ Jackson

65-Micah Debose

75-Beau Johnson

91-Brian Allen

99-Talan Carter

Freshmen:

20-Izayah Lee

23-Evan Hampton

25-Mason Lewis

27-Bradley Brown

44-Daniel Vollmer

54-Tripp Skewes

55-George Williams-Haseotes

72-Mitchell Smith

73- Pulelei’ite Primus

81-Kahden Smith

82-Adam Gehm

83-Owen Cabell

86-Tilden Riley