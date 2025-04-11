Live Updates: No. 17 Vanderbilt at No. 19 Oklahoma
No. 17 Vanderbilt starts off a stretch of ranked SEC opponents with No. 19 Oklahoma. Follow along below for live updates and reactions to the series opener in Norman, Okla.
Live Updates
(Most recent updates at the top.)
2nd Inning
T2: Some good news for Vanderbilt: Brodie Johnston snapped his five-game hitless streak in his first at-bat with a standup double into the left field corner. But Oklahoma's Cade Crossland didn't allow any other base runners (or much contact with the ball), stranding Johnston at second and recording his fourth strikeout. Oklahoma 4, Vanderbilt 0
1st Inning
B1: And the bottom half of the inning wasn't much better for Vanderbilt. Actually, it was a lot worse. Vanderbilt's ace pitcher is struggling and Brennan Seiber is already warming up in the Commodores' bullpen.
JD Thompson walked the first three batters he faced (the Commodores got lucky when Trey Gambill slid into third base and came off the bag for a split second to record the first out) and Sam Christiansen drove in the first run with double down the right field line. Jason Walk hits a two-run triple in the next at-bat and scores a run on Drew Dickerson's groundout.
Vanderbilt's offense is more than capable of scoring runs in bunches and if Thompson settles in and pitches like we've seen, the Commodores could be OK. But after throwing 36 pitches and walking four batters, Thompson probably won't last much longer. Oklahoma 4, Vanderbilt 0
T1: Vanderbilt has the pitching advantage tonight with its ace pitcher on the mound and Oklahoma starting its Saturday starter. So, going three up, three down with the top of the lineup isn't a great start.
Pregame
Taylor Hodges here for another exciting night of college baseball. No. 17 Vanderbilt is in Norman, Okla. to face No. 19 Oklahoma. First-pitch is coming up soon and I’ll be here providing live updates, reactions and (amateur) analysis.
Also, the TV announcers said Oklahoma ace pitcher Kyson Witherspoon will pitch for Oklahoma tomorrow.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mac Rose, DH
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jayden Davis, 2B
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
Oklahoma Sooners Starting Lineup
- Trey Gambill, LF
- Jaxon Willits, SS
- Easton Carmichael, C
- Sam Christiansen, RF
- Jason Walk, CF
- Drew Dickerson, DH
- Dayton Tockey, 1B
- Kyle Branch, 2B
- Dawson Willis, 3B
Pitching Matchup
LHP JD Thompson (2-2, 4.10 ERA, 41.2 IP, 50 SO, 12 BB, 19 ER, .221 opp b/avg) vs. LHP Cade Crossland (1-2, 7.06 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 29.1, 35 SO, 15 BB, 23 BB, .282 opp b/avg.)
How to Watch: No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners
When: 7 p.m., Friday; 4 p.m., Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday
Where: L. Dale Mitchell Park, Norman, Okla.
TV: SEC Network (Friday) and SECN+ (Saturday and Sunday)
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: StatBroadcast