Tyler Tanner Puts On a Show in Win Over SMU

Vanderbilt returned home after a holiday week business trip to the Bahamas and did not miss a beat. The Commodores came away with a 88-69 win over SMU in the ACC/SEC Challenge to start the season with its ninth straight victory.

The Commodores offensive attack was on display for yet another night. So far this season, the depth has been on display with multiple different guys showing capabilities to be the leading scorer on any given night. Against SMU, it was Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner’s night.

“They put some pressure on us with this game. We knew it was a game we needed to win, and all of us took that personally each and every matchup,” Tanner said.

Tanner did it all for his team in the win. Whether it was scoring or dishing the ball to his teammates, Tanner’s impact on the game was all over from the start to finish. It took Tanner a little bit to get going offensively, but he was still finding ways to help his team score with assists to guys like Tyler Nickel and Devin McGlockton early on.

Then, down the stretch of the second half in a 37-32 game, Tanner scored five points in 25 seconds to help Vanderbilt push its lead up to 10 points, which proved to be costly to SMU. Tanner scored seven points in the final three minutes of the first half after putting up seven in the first 17 minutes. In total, Tanner scored 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting while also nine other points between his four assists.

But he was just getting started. Tanner continued his offensive tear in the second half, finding the ability to get into the lane and to the basket time and time again while adding 12 more points on 4-for-7 shooting in the second half, including hitting all four free throws. In total, Tanner scored a career-high 26 points while hitting 10 of his 14 shots and assisting on 13 more points off his six assists.

Vanderbilt knew it had something in guard Duke Miles during its run to a Battle 4 Atlantis Championship a week ago, but tonight Vanderbilt’s backcourt depth was on full display as Tanner put on a show despite Miles not having the type of performance he put on in the Bahamas.

From year one to year two, Tanner's role has been very much increased. His importance to the team is much more relied upon and he has delivered through the first nine games. Tanner put in the work in the offseason to improve his game and the results are currently showing.

"I told him he's going to be leaned on more. I wanted there to be enough opportunity and air in the room and things like that for him to be able take advantage of that because I knew where he could go. And he's taken the opportunity and run. We knew he had it tonight, he was unbelievable," Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington said.

Vanderbilt’s offense as a whole continues to be a threat to opponents. The Commodores have shown that they can attack opposing defenses in a variety of ways. Whether it is a day for Tanner or a day for Miles or even forward Jalen Washington, Vanderbilt has an answer regardless.

What is rather scary to think about for Vanderbilt’s opponents is that Vanderbilt shot a season-worst 25 percent from three-point range (6-for-24), but still managed to score nearly 90 points and win by 19. It is the first time this season that Vanderbilt made less than eight three-pointers in a game this season.

“Everybody can fire on all cylinders, especially on the offensive side. You have so many guys that can do so many things. That’s a big win after shooting 6-for-24 from three,” Tanner said.

