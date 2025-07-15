Logan Johnstone To Play At Vanderbilt: The Anchor
Washington State transfer outfielder Logan Johnstone has decided to not sign with a MLB team and play college baseball at Vanderbilt next season, he told Vanderbilt On SI.
Johnstone was draft eligible, but after not being taken in the 2025 MLB Draft, he decided to officially declare his intention on playing in Nashville next spring. Johnstone’s decision to play for Vanderbilt gives the Commodores an offensive boost going into next season.
Johnstone, who was an All-Mountain West first team selection, hit .337 in 2025 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and as many walks as strikeouts. He started his college career at Gonzaga. He has a career batting average of .313 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs between his time at Washington State and Gonzaga.
Johnstone has the ability to provide a light to a Vanderbilt offense that tended to struggle at times throughout the 2025 season.
Vanderbilt is also waiting to hear from high school prospects Aiden Stillman and Talon Haley to see whether they will forgo their opportunity to play in Nashville and go to the MLB or play collegiately. Talon Haley was drafted in the 12th round by the Los Angeles Angels while Stillman went undrafted in this year’s draft.
Stillman is expected to end up on campus at Vanderbilt. There is no official indication on what Haley will do with his future.
Did You Notice?
A pair of Commodores captured medalist honors on Friday, as Vanderbilt men’s golf sophomore Ryan Downes won the 117th Massachusetts Amateur and Vandy alumnus Harrison Ott took first place at the 76th Tennessee State Open.
Downes earned medalist honors at the Massachusetts Amateur for the second time in three years. He posted a 7 & 6 victory over Patrick Kilcoyne of Gettysburg College in the 36-hole championship match at GreatHorse Country Club, Downes’ home course.
Ott, who golfed for the Commodores from 2017-22, used a strong back nine to post a come-from-behind victory at the Tennessee State Open. He won the event with a three-round score of 12-under 201.
