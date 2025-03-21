March Madness Begins for Vanderbilt: The Anchor, March 21, 2025
Former Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker will have their chances to join the Texas Rangers starting rotation after pair of injuries.
Two projected starters for the Rangers – Cody Bradford and Jon Gray – are expected to miss the start of the regular season, leaving the door open for two of the Rangers’ best prospects to earn a spot in the starting rotation.
Rocker turned in performance Thursday that should give him some consideration for a starting role after striking out eight Colorado Rockies in 4.2 innings of work Thursday.
There isn’t much time left until MLB’s Opening Day, but Rocker and Leiter are trending in the right direction for the 2023 World Series Champions.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Baseball: Texas A&M at No. 22 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN+
Men’s Basketball: Vanderbilt vs. Saint Mary’s (Calif.), NCAA Tournament, 2:20 p.m., TruTV
Women’s Basketball: Vanderbilt vs. Oregon, NCAA Tournament, 4:30 p.m., ESPNews
Men’s Tennis: No. 13 Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.
Women’s Tennis: No. 11 Auburn at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m.
Bowling: Vanderbilt at Conference USA Championship, 9 a.m.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Baseball: No. 22 Vanderbilt 5, Texas A&M 3
Bowling: Vanderbilt 1,092, Stephen F. Austin 964, Conference USA Championships
Did You Notice?
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
162 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
[On freshman football player Kyle Gullahorn’s death after falling five stories from a stairwell on campus in 1997:] “Kyle was a model freshman student. He did everything we asked of him academically. More importantly, he was well-liked, friendly and outgoing. … It is tragic to happen to anyone, but Kyle was such a nice guy and a good kid.”- Academic counselor Gary Gibson, March 21