Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 25 Auburn: Game Three Preview

Everything to know about Sunday's series finale between the Commodores and Tigers.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt outfielder RJ Austin celebrates with teammates in the dugout during the Commodores' five-run fifth inning against Auburn on Saturday.
Vanderbilt outfielder RJ Austin celebrates with teammates in the dugout during the Commodores' five-run fifth inning against Auburn on Saturday. / Vanderbilt Athletics

If the first two games of Vanderbilt’s SEC-opening weekend series are any indication for what to expect the rest of the season, baseball fans are in for a treat.

No. 16 Vanderbilt and No. 25 Auburn’s first two games have featured plenty of twists and turns, big home runs, great pitching and crazy plays. Auburn won the first game on Friday, 6-2, and Vanderbilt won Saturday’s game 8-6.

Now, the Commodores and Tigers will settle the weekend series on Sunday. Here’s the starting lineup Vanderbilt will put forth in Saturday’s game, as well as a starting pitcher comparison, weather report series history and tv listings:

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. Jacob Humphrey, RF
  2. RJ Austin, CF
  3. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  4. Riley Nelson, 1B
  5. Colin Barczi, C
  6. Mac Rose, DH
  7. Jayden Davis, 2B
  8. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  9. Braden Holcomb, LF

Auburn Tigers Starting Lineup

  1. Eric Snow, 2B
  2. Cooper McMurray, 1B
  3. Bub Terrell, LF
  4. Chase Fralick, C
  5. Chris Rembert, RF
  6. Lucas Steele, DH
  7. Deric Fabian, SS
  8. Cade Belyeu, CF
  9. Eric Guevara, 3B

Pitching Matchup

RHP Cody Bowker (2-1, 1.89 ERA, 28 K, 8 BB, .125 b/avg.) vs. RHP Christian Chatterton (2-0, 2.66 ERA, 23 K, 6 BB, .217 b/avg.)

Injury Report

The Student-Athlete Availability Report for Sunday’s game didn’t include any Vanderbilt players. Auburn, as has been the case all weekend, listed catcher Ike Irish, RHP Mason Koch, LHP Abe Chancellor and RHP Clinton Harris as out.

Weather Report

Saturday’s stormy weather has passed, and the Commodores and Tigers are set to faceoff on a (mostly) perfect day. AccuWeather’s forecast has the high temperature at 73 degrees in the afternoon. What could impact the game, though, is the wind. The forecast has wind speed at 14 miles per hour and wind gusts up to 30 mph.

How to Watch: No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 25 Auburn

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Baseball