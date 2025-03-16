No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 25 Auburn: Game Three Preview
If the first two games of Vanderbilt’s SEC-opening weekend series are any indication for what to expect the rest of the season, baseball fans are in for a treat.
No. 16 Vanderbilt and No. 25 Auburn’s first two games have featured plenty of twists and turns, big home runs, great pitching and crazy plays. Auburn won the first game on Friday, 6-2, and Vanderbilt won Saturday’s game 8-6.
Now, the Commodores and Tigers will settle the weekend series on Sunday. Here’s the starting lineup Vanderbilt will put forth in Saturday’s game, as well as a starting pitcher comparison, weather report series history and tv listings:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- RJ Austin, CF
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Colin Barczi, C
- Mac Rose, DH
- Jayden Davis, 2B
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Braden Holcomb, LF
Auburn Tigers Starting Lineup
- Eric Snow, 2B
- Cooper McMurray, 1B
- Bub Terrell, LF
- Chase Fralick, C
- Chris Rembert, RF
- Lucas Steele, DH
- Deric Fabian, SS
- Cade Belyeu, CF
- Eric Guevara, 3B
Pitching Matchup
RHP Cody Bowker (2-1, 1.89 ERA, 28 K, 8 BB, .125 b/avg.) vs. RHP Christian Chatterton (2-0, 2.66 ERA, 23 K, 6 BB, .217 b/avg.)
Injury Report
The Student-Athlete Availability Report for Sunday’s game didn’t include any Vanderbilt players. Auburn, as has been the case all weekend, listed catcher Ike Irish, RHP Mason Koch, LHP Abe Chancellor and RHP Clinton Harris as out.
Weather Report
Saturday’s stormy weather has passed, and the Commodores and Tigers are set to faceoff on a (mostly) perfect day. AccuWeather’s forecast has the high temperature at 73 degrees in the afternoon. What could impact the game, though, is the wind. The forecast has wind speed at 14 miles per hour and wind gusts up to 30 mph.
How to Watch: No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 25 Auburn
- When: 2 p.m., Sunday
- Where: Plainsman Park, Auburn, Ala.
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: 102.5 The Game
- Live Stats: Stats Broadcast