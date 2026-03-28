Vanderbilt Women’s Golf Player Makes History: The Anchor

A Vanderbilt women’s golf athlete just made history in Clemson, South Carolina Friday evening.

Vanderbilt’s Lynn Lim set a low-round record for Vanderbilt women’s golf Friday at the first round of the Clemson Invitational. The senior finished 9-under a par 63 round, her own previous record of 64 that she shared with Elizabeth Rudisill and Louise Yu.

As a result, Lim’s efforts put Vanderbilt in first place overall at the event with a team score of 13-under. And, of course, Lim is first on the player leaderboard. Lim had nine birdies in the first round to get a one stroke lead over the second place player on the player leaderboard.

“What a day for Lynn,” Vanderbilt women’s golf head coach Greg Allen. “She made golf look easy today. What made her round even more special is the way her teammates reacted when they found out. It was really cool as a coach to see the love and joy they had for her.”

It was more than just Lim that showed up Friday, though. Ava Merrill and Sarah Im finished the first round 3-under and 2-under par, respectively. Merrill’s five birdies in the first round have her in seventh place on the player leaderboard while Im is in 11th.

“Ava and Sara played really well and probably felt like they left a few out there, so I’m excited for them to get back out there tomorrow,” said Allen. “I saw a lot of good things from Rudy and AT, and I believe they will get it going the next two days.”

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

161 days

The Anchor: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Vanderbilt football’s spring game will be played at 1 p.m. CT on April 18, per a media release. It was previously reported that the game would occur on April 18, but a time has officially been announced.

On the first day of the Raleigh Relays, Sam Darmanie of Vanderbilt track and field set a school record for the fastest time in the 3,000-meter steeplechase run. Darmanie finished with a time of 9:03.70.

Though Vanderbilt women’s basketball lost to Notre Dame in the Sweet 16, former Vanderbilt football quarterback Diego Pavia sent out a post on Twitter/X congratulating the Commodores for their historic women’s basketball season.

Friday’s Commodores Results

No. 2 seed Vanderbilt women’s basketball lost to No. 6 seed Notre Dame 67-64.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis beat No. 12 Tennessee 4-3.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis lost to Kentucky 4-1.

Vanderbilt baseball beat No. 21 Tennessee 3-2.

Saturday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt lacrosse vs. Charlotte, 12 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Vanderbilt baseball vs. No. 21 Tennessee, 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt women’s golf at the Clemson Invitational, Day 2.

Commodores Quote of The Day

"We realize now that [Roy] Skinner is a better coach than we thought he was.” Jan Van Breda Kolff

We’ll Leave You With This…

LJ sends us home 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DqVGjez2m3 — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 28, 2026