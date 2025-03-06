No. 18 Vanderbilt's Underclassmen Lead the Way to Victory
It was cold, windy and rainy, but the No. 18 Vanderbilt Commodores walked off of Hawkins Field with smiles on their faces Wednesday night.
Exactly one year after coach Tim Corbin won his 1,000th career game, Vanderbilt secured its 10th win of the season, and ended a two-game losing streak, with a 14-1 victory against St. Bonaventure.
Vanderbilt scored the game’s first run after two and a half scoreless innings on a Colin Barczi’s single to left center field that scored Brodie Johnston. St. Bonaventure quickly tied the score in the top of the fourth inning on Cordeiro’s solo home run to left field. However, the Commodores didn’t let that last for long.
The Commodores scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. They added three more runs in fifth inning and secured the run-rule victory with seven runs in the sixth inning.
And it was young Commodores that shined the brightest.
Freshman Austin Nye started the game for Vanderbilt on the mound, but left the game before after two innings without a decision. Sophomore Brennan Seiber came in for relief, but was replaced by Barton after just one inning of work. Freshman Hudson Barton would end up with the win, pitching 1.2 innings and allowing one run on one hit and a walk while striking out three batters.
At the plate, freshman Brodie Johnston led Vanderbilt, going 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Barczi and Jacob Humphrey added two RBIs themselves for Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt will remain in Nashville for its weekend series against Xavier. The three-game series will start on Friday with a 4:30 p.m. start time on SECN+.