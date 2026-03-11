Football Facility Renovations, Among Others Await as Vandy United Announces Next Steps in Vision

Vanderbilt football is the centerpiece of a plan from Vandy United that is set to help transform the campus’ athletic facilities, per a Wednesday media release.

Vandy United, a Vanderbilt Athletics fundraising campaign that helps with renovations to the university’s athletics facilities, has announced its next steps in helping Vanderbilt’s athletic facilities grow to the next level.

In its next phase that was announced in the release, Vanderbilt has announced its plans to help render Vanderbilt’s football facilities as well as other renovations in the athletic department. The Commodore football program will receive a new Football Experience Center that is set to have an indoor practice field while also including new training, recovery, coaching and other administrative aspects in the facility.

“I am so humbled, as football coach, to have leadership that sets the course for our team’s success—and so grateful, as an alum and former student-athlete, that they invest that same energy in every individual,” Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea said. “With the support of our fans who power the National Commodore Club, Vandy United shows everyone what is possible here. Now is the time to take the next step. We have the opportunity to push forward and reach for more. We need everyone committed to the mission because we have the opportunity to win national championships.”

Vanderbilt is coming off its best season in program history in which the Commodores had a 10-3 record, achieving 10 wins in a season for the first time ever. Lea has been at the head of Vanderbilt’s transformation, drawing national headlines to a program that was once an afterthought in the SEC not too long ago.

But with Lea’s leadership and the coaches and players he has brought in over the past two seasons, teams and fans have quickly begun to take Vanderbilt seriously.

Vandy United’s vision, a $300 million investment, also includes new home stadiums for Vanderbilt soccer and lacrosse, an effort to focus and emphasize women’s sports at the school with the Anchored For Her campaign.

“Our aspirations have never been higher and our commitment to excellence has never been stronger,” Vanderbilt athletic director and vice chancellor Candice Storey Lee said. “Commodore Nation has already seen what’s possible when we bring Vandy United’s vision to life. Now we take the next step—reimagining the football experience, investing in new homes for soccer and lacrosse, and building championship-caliber spaces across Vanderbilt Athletics. Together, we are creating a model for sustainable excellence that will lead the future of college sports. There has never been a better time to be a Commodore.”

Vanderbilt athletics have been on a heater of late between the success football had to the success Vanderbilt soccer had by winning the SEC Tournament Championship and reaching the program’s first ever Elite Eight during the 2025 season. Additionally, Vanderbilt men’s and women’s basketball have had a season to remember with men’s basketball being just two wins away from tying a program record of 26 wins and women’s basketball having a historic 27-3 regular season, also a program record for wins in a season.

Vandy United was born five years ago in an effort to make the school’s athletics facilities among the best in the country. With the latest $300 million investment, the school will make its visions become reality.

“Five years ago, we set out to raise our ambitions for Vanderbilt Athletics by investing in people, facilities and the environment our student-athletes need to succeed,” Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said. “Today we are seeing the results of that commitment—not only in the success of our teams, but in the excitement and energy across our campuses, among our alumni and beyond. Vanderbilt is attracting extraordinary talent in every arena, and we will continue building the programs and places that allow our student-athletes to compete, lead and win at the highest levels. The success of our teams has inspired our entire campus community to think more boldly and aim higher.”

