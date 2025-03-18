No. 22 Vanderbilt Baseball Looks To Reset Its Course Against Belmont Tuesday
No. 22 Vanderbilt baseball returns to Charles Hawkins Park on Tuesday for the third annual All 4 Lou Showdown, raising money for the Live Like Lou Fund for ALS Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Tuesday's game kicks off a nine-game home stand were the 'Dores look to rebound and get back on track after losing the opening conference series of the season at Auburn this past weekend. Vanderbilt's been dominant this season at home going 11-0 overall and 5-0 in midweek matchups. Belmont is 8-13 on the season and is 0-6 against Power Four competition this season.
Vanderbilt's Brodie Johnston is looking to follow up a strong week that saw him tie the team lead with six hits, driving in four runs and managing three doubles at the plate. Johnston is batting .361 on the year with 21 RBIs as just a freshman.
Starting Pitchers
Belmont: Zane Brown (So. | RHP): 0-3, 5 APP, 1 GS, 11.15 ERA, 15.1 IP, 16 K, 8 BB
Vanderbilt: Austin Nye (Fr. | RHP): 0-0, 4 GS, 1.93 ERA, 9.1 IP, 7 H, 14 K, 7 BB
Weather Forecast: First pitch calls for 74-degrees with a 13-mile-per-hour wind. The temperature will drop throughout the evening, but not below 60-degrees, making it a beautiful night for baseball at Hawkins Field.
Broadcast Info: First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and can be seen on SEC Network+, listened to locally on 94.9 The Fan or streamed online on the Commodore Radio Network.