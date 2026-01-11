Vanderbilt Commodores

Photo Gallery: Vanderbilt Basketball's Win Over LSU

Here's our best shots from Vanderbilt's win over LSU.
Head coach Mark Byington analyzes his team's play.
Head coach Mark Byington analyzes his team's play. | Kasen Holt - Vandy on SI

NASHVILLE---Vanderbilt basketball kept it rolling Saturday.

The Commodores moved to 16-0--and tied the program record for most-consecutive wins to open the season--with its 84-73 win over LSU. Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner led the Commodores in scoring with 20 points and was one of five Vanderbilt players in double figures.

Here's our best shots from the game.

Point guard Tyler Tanner drives past his opponent. | Kasen Holt - Vandy on SI
Duke Miles jukes out his opponent. | Kasen Holt - Vandy on SI
AK Okereke goes up for the layup. | Kasen Holt - Vandy on SI
Tyler Nickel gets ready to rebound the free throw. | Kasen Holt - Vandy on SI
AK Okereke squares up for the three. | Kasen Holt - Vandy on SI
