Photo Gallery: Vanderbilt Basketball's Win Over LSU
NASHVILLE---Vanderbilt basketball kept it rolling Saturday.
The Commodores moved to 16-0--and tied the program record for most-consecutive wins to open the season--with its 84-73 win over LSU. Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner led the Commodores in scoring with 20 points and was one of five Vanderbilt players in double figures.
Here's our best shots from the game.
Kasen Holt is a senior mechanical engineering major at Lipscomb University, from Manchester, Tenn.