Photo Gallery: Vanderbilt Basketball's Win Over LSU

NASHVILLE---Vanderbilt basketball kept it rolling Saturday.

The Commodores moved to 16-0--and tied the program record for most-consecutive wins to open the season--with its 84-73 win over LSU. Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner led the Commodores in scoring with 20 points and was one of five Vanderbilt players in double figures.

Here's our best shots from the game.

Point guard Tyler Tanner drives past his opponent. | Kasen Holt - Vandy on SI

Duke Miles jukes out his opponent. | Kasen Holt - Vandy on SI

AK Okereke goes up for the layup. | Kasen Holt - Vandy on SI

Tyler Nickel gets ready to rebound the free throw. | Kasen Holt - Vandy on SI