Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 23 Vanderbilt Eyes Series Win Against Florida in Early Saturday Game

The Commodores and Gators are back in action in Gainesville, and here's all the information to know about Saturday's game, including starting lineups and tv listings.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin talks with his players ahead of their three-game series against Florida at Condron Park in Gainesville, Fla.
Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin talks with his players ahead of their three-game series against Florida at Condron Park in Gainesville, Fla. / Vanderbilt Athletics

No. 23 Vanderbilt and Florida will continue their SEC series at noon Saturday, less than 24 hours after the Commodores shutout the Gators, 6-0.

Vanderbilt (22-8, 5-5 SEC) took advantage of nine bases on balls, including five from Florida’s (20-12, 1-9 SEC) starting pitcher, Liam Peterson. Vanderbilt pitchers JD Thompson, Miller Green (who faced just one batter, but struck that batter out to end a scoring chance for Florida) and Sawyer Hawks.

Hawks was very impressive in his four innings of work and allowed just three hits and had six strikeouts while picking up third save of the season. Hawks now has 38 strikeouts this season and has given up just 13 hits and six walks. The Commodores hope to get a similar performance from their pitchers on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including starting lineups, injury and weather reports and tv listings.

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. Jacob Humphrey, RF
  2. Mike Mancini, 2B
  3. RJ Austin, CF
  4. Riley Nelson, 1B
  5. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  6. Mac Rose, DH
  7. Colin Barczi, C
  8. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  9. Rustan Rigdon, LF

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

  1. Justin Nadeau, 2B
  2. Bobby Boser, 3B
  3. Colby Shelton, SS
  4. Luke Heyman, C
  5. Brendan Lawson, 1B
  6. Blake Cyr, LF
  7. Landon Stripling, DH
  8. Ty Evans, RF
  9. Hayden Yost, CF

Pitching Matchup

RHP Cody Bowker (2-1, 2.78 ERA, 43 SO, 12 BB, .191 b/avg) vs. RHP Aidan King (3-1, 3.03 ERA, 32 SO, 9 BB, .213 b/avg)

Injury Report

No changes from yesterday’s Student-Athlete Availability Report. RHP England Bryan is out for Vanderbilt and Florida’s list includes infielder Cade Kurland, LHPs Pierce Coppola and Frank Menendez, and RHP Matthew Jenkins.

Weather Report

The forecast for Saturday afternoon in Gainesville, Fla. is a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 80s, according to AccuWeather’s forecast. There’s not precipitation in the forecast and slight winds at 10 mph and gusts up to 17 mph. The humidity level is 59 percent.

How to Watch: No. 23 Vanderbilt at Florida

When: Noon, Saturday

Where: Condron Family Ballpark, Gainesville, Fla.

TV: SECN+

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published |Modified
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Baseball