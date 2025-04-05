No. 23 Vanderbilt Eyes Series Win Against Florida in Early Saturday Game
No. 23 Vanderbilt and Florida will continue their SEC series at noon Saturday, less than 24 hours after the Commodores shutout the Gators, 6-0.
Vanderbilt (22-8, 5-5 SEC) took advantage of nine bases on balls, including five from Florida’s (20-12, 1-9 SEC) starting pitcher, Liam Peterson. Vanderbilt pitchers JD Thompson, Miller Green (who faced just one batter, but struck that batter out to end a scoring chance for Florida) and Sawyer Hawks.
Hawks was very impressive in his four innings of work and allowed just three hits and had six strikeouts while picking up third save of the season. Hawks now has 38 strikeouts this season and has given up just 13 hits and six walks. The Commodores hope to get a similar performance from their pitchers on Saturday.
Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including starting lineups, injury and weather reports and tv listings.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Mac Rose, DH
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
Florida Gators Starting Lineup
- Justin Nadeau, 2B
- Bobby Boser, 3B
- Colby Shelton, SS
- Luke Heyman, C
- Brendan Lawson, 1B
- Blake Cyr, LF
- Landon Stripling, DH
- Ty Evans, RF
- Hayden Yost, CF
Pitching Matchup
RHP Cody Bowker (2-1, 2.78 ERA, 43 SO, 12 BB, .191 b/avg) vs. RHP Aidan King (3-1, 3.03 ERA, 32 SO, 9 BB, .213 b/avg)
Injury Report
No changes from yesterday’s Student-Athlete Availability Report. RHP England Bryan is out for Vanderbilt and Florida’s list includes infielder Cade Kurland, LHPs Pierce Coppola and Frank Menendez, and RHP Matthew Jenkins.
Weather Report
The forecast for Saturday afternoon in Gainesville, Fla. is a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 80s, according to AccuWeather’s forecast. There’s not precipitation in the forecast and slight winds at 10 mph and gusts up to 17 mph. The humidity level is 59 percent.
How to Watch: No. 23 Vanderbilt at Florida
When: Noon, Saturday
Where: Condron Family Ballpark, Gainesville, Fla.
TV: SECN+
Radio: 102.5 The Game
Live Stats: StatBroadcast