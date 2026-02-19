Ryker Waite knows responsibility awaits him in 2026. It Appears He's Ready For It.

NASHVILLE—A black Vanderbilt bandana held back Ryker Waite’s hair as he drifted back into the inside corner of the dugout and met a Vanderbilt staffer. Perhaps Waite didn’t think much of the 20-second span, but what he had just done was perhaps the most significant thing that happened at Hawkins Field on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt no-hit Eastern Michigan in a 16-2 win, Waite hit a grand slam, so did Vanderbilt sophomore first baseman Tommy Goodin. But, what demonstrated that Waite is ready for all that awaits him most may have been a sequence in which he popped out to the on-deck circle and spoke to Vanderbilt upperclassman outfielder Logan Johnstone.

Waite says that the moment included him filling in Johnstone on what he was seeing from an Eastern Michigan reliever. The Vanderbilt sophomore shortstop didn’t make a big deal of the interaction, but a guy with Waite’s level of experience being able to share something with a college baseball veteran like Johnstone says something about what Waite has to offer. Waite’s response–and how on-brand it is with the answers of this program’s veterans–also indicates something about him.

“Everybody on this team's so close, even the underclassmen, we always have chances to speak and just give our thoughts, even to upperclassmen,” Waite told Vandy on SI. “The culture here is amazing. Even the freshman, we welcome them with open arms and allow them to speak on whatever they want to speak about. We take it in and with open ears.”

Waite talks like and has the role of a veteran around these parts after five games–all of which he’s started at shortstop–and he’s got reason to. The Vanderbilt sophomore had a year to sit and watch behind program stalwart Jonathan Vastine, now it’s his time.

Vastine–who Waite described as a “mentor”--appeared to have an idea that once he left for the draft, Waite or Vanderbilt third baseman Brodie Johnston would take his spot as the every day shortstop. He and Waite had conversations regarding that possibility, but Vastine stayed on Waite about the reality that he’d have to earn everything even if he appeared to be the logical option at the position.

It appears as if Waite listened.

Vanderbilt shortstop Ryker Waite (51) watches his grand slam home run against Eastern Michigan during the second inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He deserves everything he gets,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said over the weekend. “He worked very hard last year and didn’t get to play very much. He was a very patient soul and he stayed with it. I commend that.”

Waite appeared in just eight games last season–none of which were decided by less than seven runs–didn’t start any and took just three at-bats. The noise within Vanderbilt’s program was always positive regarding Waite’s development–one source told Vandy on SI that he was the most impressive player on the roster that didn’t have a consistent role–but whatever he did, he wasn’t going to be on the field unless Vastine was injured.

Vastine was an ironman of sorts for this Vanderbilt team, though. Waite had to do what so many other players have within this program as a result; he had to sit and wait his turn. The Vanderbilt sophomore says that he became a better player through sitting and watching Vastine on game. Waite says he approached every training session like his game while simultaneously developing his patience as a result of his situation.

“It was challenging not being out there and I really just wanted to help my team,” Waite said, “But, I think it was a good step for me to be able to be unselfish and support my teammates that were playing in front of me. Being able to go into the summer and play almost every day, that helped me coming back into this year.”

Vanderbilt shortstop Ryker Waite (51) celebrates his grand slam home run against Eastern Michigan during the second inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Waite’s sophomore year off the heels of a very strong summer with the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod League. He slashed .287/.409/.417 with a .826 OPS across 108 plate appearances. By the end of it, the Vanderbilt shortstop was named a Cape Cod League All Star. Waite also stole 13 bases over the course of the summer.

The Vanderbilt shortstop says his summer represented an opportunity for him to play freely and with confidence while with the Bourne Braves. His stint on the Cape was perhaps the story of the summer within Vanderbilt’s program as his highlights popped seemingly daily. Broadly, Waite describes the summer as one that taught him to take everything to the next level.

As the Vanderbilt shortstop ran the show like a veteran on Wednesday and went for his second-career homer, it appeared as if he’s right. This time a season ago, Waite was a reserve that only got an opportunity when things got out of hand

Wednesday—and in all of Vanderbilt’s 2026 wins thus far—he was part of the group that allowed Corbin to empty the bench. It was a full-circle moment of sorts, and it doesn’t appear to be anywhere near the end.

“It means so much,” Waite said. “Just being able to just be comfortable up there every time I go up to the plate, I just feel like I keep taking steps forward in my confidence and just being a better player, helping my team win games.”