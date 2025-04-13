No. 19 Oklahoma Holds No. 17 Vanderbilt to Two Hits in 14-0 Decision
No. 17 Vanderbilt’s first-ever trip to Norman, Okla. is not going well.
The Commodores (25-10, 7-7 SEC) suffered their first run-rule defeat this season on Saturday, losing 14-0 to No. 19 Oklahoma (25-9, 7-7 SEC) a day after falling 9-4 in bizarre fashion.
Saturday’s game looked eerily similar to Friday’s game. Vanderbilt starting pitcher Cody Bowker hit the first batter he faced and gave up a three-run home run to Easton Carmichael before recording a single out.
Unlike yesterday’s game, the Commodores offense never provided any sparks. Oklahoma pitcher Kyson Witherspoon held Vanderbilt just two hits in seven innings with no walks and six strikeouts. Riley Nelson and Mac Rose were the only Vanderbilt players to record hits.
Oklahoma extended its lead to 4-0 in the third inning after Bowker gave up back-to-back walks and Dasah Harris hit an RBI single. The Sooners’ biggest inning came in the fourth after Bowker left the game. Brennan Seiber struck out the first batter he faced, but then gave up two walks, hit two batters with pitches, an error and a wild pitch. England Bryan didn’t fare much better in relief of Seiber as Oklahoma scored six runs with him on the mound, including two unearned runs.
Vanderbilt will try to avoid being swept by a SEC opponent for the second time this season on Sunday. Here’s how to watch the series finale:
How to Watch: No. 17 Vanderbilt at No. 19 Oklahoma Series Finale
- When: 2 p.m., Sunday
- Where: L. Dale Mitchell Park, Norman, Okla.
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: StatBroadcast