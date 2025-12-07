2025 Heisman Odds: Fernando Mendoza Jumps to Massive Favorite, Julian Sayin Tanks
The Big Ten Championship was expected to be a deciding factor in the Heisman Trophy race, and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has come out of it as the clear favorite.
Mendoza and the Hoosiers completed an undefeated regular season (before the College Football Playoff), knocking off Ohio State 13-10 on Saturday night. Mendoza wasn't great on Saturday, but beating Julian Sayin head-to-head -- especially with Sayin struggling -- may have been enough to lock up the Heisman for the Indiana star.
Mendoza threw for 222 yards, one score and one pick on Saturday while Sayin threw for 258 yards, one score and one pick. The numbers were pretty similar, but the win appears to have given Mendoza a huge edge.
He's now -3000 in the odds to win the Heisman while Sayin fell all the way to +50000. Prior to the Big Ten Championship, Sayin had closed the gap a bit on Mendoza, sitting at +155 to Mendoza's +105.
As of Sunday, Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia (+1400) is the only player within striking distance of Mendoza in this market. However, his case may take a hit with Vanderbilt missing the final College Football Playoff field (which was expected).
It's interesting that this market has moved in such a way after one head-to-head matchup, but Mendoza has been the favorite to win the Heisman for multiple weeks. Here's a look at the latest odds after Saturday's Conference Championship Games.
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Fernando Mendoza (Indiana): -3000
- Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt): +1400
- Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame): +40000
- Julian Sayin (Ohio State): +50000
- Gunner Stockton (Georgia): +50000
- Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State): +50000
- Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech): +50000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
