Pitching propels Vandy Boys to a two-game sweep

Greg Arias

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt completed a two-game sweep of South Alabama behind its second consecutive shutout as a pair of Commodore's arms stifled the Jaguars during a 4-0 win at Hawkins Field on Wednesday night.

Making his first career start, right-handed sophomore Ethan Smith (1-0) was dominant, scattering two hits while striking out seven without a walk across five innings. Freshman Michael Doolin logged the four-inning save, matching Smith’s strikeout mark while permitting a hit and a walk.

DSC01264
Photo Courtesy: Vanderbilt Baseball

In the two-game series, four Commodore hurlers – all underclassmen – limited South Alabama (2-3) to a .085 average. The Jaguars collected just five total hits – including one for extra bases – while finishing 1-for-16 (.063) with runners aboard and 0-for-28 (.000) against right-handed pitching.

Vanderbilt (3-2) made the most of its six hits including a three-run double in the sixth inning from nine-hole hitter Carter Young. With two away, the freshman deposited a 3-1 pitch just out of reach of left fielder Ethan Wilson, scoring Harrison Ray (walk), Justyn-Henry Malloy (single) and Ty Duvall (single).

Duvall (2-for-3) scored a pair of runs in his return behind the plate. Cooper Davis (1-for-4) and Isaiah Thomas (1-for-4) moved their season-opening hit streaks to five games. Making his first start, freshman third baseman Parker Noland drove in the game’s first run, a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

After committing nine errors on opening weekend, the Commodores were unblemished in the two-game series. Vanderbilt pitching posted a 33-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio as the Commodores ran their midweek nonconference home unbeaten streak to 10 games.

Vanderbilt continues its 11-game homestand Friday, welcoming Illinois-Chicago for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch. Saturday’s contest gets underway at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s finale starts at 1 p.m. All three games can be seen on SEC Network Plus. Tickets are available by calling (615) 322-GOLD or by visiting VUCommodores.com.

DSC01269
Photo Courtesy: Vanderbilt Baseball

