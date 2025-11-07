Projecting Vanderbilt Baseball’s Lineup and Rotation after the Fall Season
With fall ball n the books, it's the perfect time for an early look at how Vanderbilt Baseball's 2026 roster might take shape when the Commodores take the field at Hawkins in the spring.
Manager Tim Corbin’s squad traveled west for an exhibition against Utah on Oct. 10 before returning home to sweep the David Williams Fall Classic against Murray State. The fall schedule gave Corbin an extended window to experiment with lineup combinations, test pitching depth, and get a better sense of which newcomers might be ready to contribute immediately.
The slate also offered fans their first glimpse of how the Commodores might rebound after last season’s early NCAA tournament exit. Now, Vanderbilt enters the winter with a mix of veteran returners and a talented freshman class, with more clarity and competition than it's had in years, even as a few key position battles remain unresolved.
Here’s my first shot at a projection of Vanderbilt’s 2026 lineup and rotation:
Catcher: Colin Barczi
Other Options: Mack Whitcomb, Aukai Kea
Barczi returns as a junior and slots in as the clear backstop for the Commodores after starting 52 games last year, slashing .253/.307/.439 with 8 home runs and 39 RBIs. Barczi is a steady presence defensively and has all the physical tools of an everyday hitter. He’ll look to solidify his stronghold on the catching position by emerging as a true middle-of-the-order bat — one that could elevate his draft stock as he approaches eligibility.
First Base: Max Jensen
Other Options: Carter Johnstone, Chris Maldonado
First base presents a more complicated picture, largely hinging on the health of Cornell transfer Max Jensen. A four-year starter for the Big Red, Jensen was hitting .284 with a .430 on-base percentage and showing legitimate power at the plate before an ACL tear ended his 2025 season — and opened the door for another year of eligibility. Jensen remains a bit of a question mark as he continues to rehab from the knee injury, but his advanced hit tool and plate discipline should translate well into SEC competition. Jensen holds the edge over Cal State Fullerton transfer Carter Johnstone with his strong glove and natural pop, though both are likely to see time at the position this spring.
Second Base: Mike Mancini
Other Options: Rustan Rigdon, Ryker Waite
Mancini is an X-factor for Corbin’s 2026 lineup. The former JMU standout started 47 games last season, hitting .269 with 4 home runs and 24 RBIs while working his way back from a hamate bone injury that sapped his power for much of the year. Now fully healthy and noticeably stronger, Mancini looks closer to the player who slugged 15 home runs for the Dukes in 2024. His fall performance, highlighted by a long home run against Utah, was a sign of the power he could bring to the lineup. If he continues to pair his steady defense and on-base ability with renewed power from the left side, Mancini could emerge as one of Vanderbilt's breakout stars. I’m buying his stock early.
Shortstop: Ryker Waite
Other Options: Brodie Johnston, Rigdon
The departure of four-year program stalwart Jonathan Vastine leaves a sizeable void at the shortstop position for Corbin to fill. Though Rigdon and Johnston have taken reps there in the fall, sophomore Ryker Waite is my pick to emerge as the everyday starter. Waite is a glove-first infielder who enjoyed a mini-breakout in the Cape Cod League over the summer, slashing .287/.409/.417 with an .826 OPS across 108 plate appearances en route to earning All-Star honors. Waite’s natural bat-to-ball skills and quick hands on defense fit perfectly into Corbin’s ideal archetype, and his range and sure-handedness make him an ideal candidate to succeed Vastine. While a shuffle that moves Johnston to short and shifts Rigdon or Carter Johnstone to third remains possible, that alignment would weaken Vanderbilt defensively at both spots without a clear offensive payoff. It’s a position battle worth monitoring, but for now, Waite is my pick to claim the job.
Third Base: Brodie Johnston
Other Options: C. Johnstone, Rigdon
Johnston returns after a breakout freshman campaign in which he launched 15 home runs and posted an .831 OPS across 56 games. A guarantee to slot into the middle of the order, Johnston brings elite raw power and the potential to be one of the SEC’s top run producers. The only real question is whether he’ll remain at his natural third base position — where he thrived defensively, earning SEC All-Defense honors — or slide over to shortstop to fill the void left by Vastine. Johnston’s power is unmatched on this roster, but he’ll need to sharpen his plate discipline and improve his swing decisions if he wants to avoid exploitation from SEC pitching. The Tennessee native walked in less than 5% of his plate appearances last season and struck out in over 30%. Even so, his bat speed and contact quality make him the power anchor this offense needs.
Left Field: Logan Johnstone
Other Options: Rigdon, Braden Holcomb, Mike Mancini
A transfer from Washington State, Johnstone brings plus corner-outfield defense and one of the most advanced hit tools on Vanderbilt’s 2026 roster. The left-handed hitter hit .337 with a 1.010 OPS last season, adding 9 home runs and 40 RBIs while being named to the All-Mountain West First Team. Now reunited with his brother Carter, the elder Johnstone brings both experience and poise to the Commodores’ clubhouse. While he’s played center field in the past, his defense is far superior on the corners. Johnstone profiles as a steady, bottom-of-the-order contributor whose impact will hinge on maintaining the elite contact ability that defined his success out West.
Center Field: Rustan Rigdon
Other Options: Collin Brightwell, Cade Sears, Holcomb, Logan Johnstone
Center field stands as the biggest question mark on Vanderbilt's 2026 roster, with the only true defensive center fielders being true freshmen Collin Brightwell and Cade Sears. An infielder by trade, Rigdon spent much of last season in left field out of necessity and impressed with his athleticism and adaptability. While he hasn't logged much time — if any — in center, his defensive success around the diamond suggests he can hold his own in this new position, even if he’s not at the elite level Vanderbilt fans grew accustomed to with RJ Austin. Rigdon emerged offensively as Corbin’s leadoff hitter during the back half of last season thanks to his plate discipline, on-base ability, and speed on the basepaths. With his balanced, contact-oriented approach, Rigdon is the stylistic counterpoint to his freshman-year roommate and power-hitting counterpart Johnston. If Rigdon can prove serviceable in center field, it not only stabilizes the defense but also gives the offense more firepower by allowing Whitcomb and Holcomb to remain in the lineup. Brightwell or Sears earning the starting job would likely shift Rigdon into the infield, consequently displacing Waite from the lineup.
Right Field: Braden Holcomb
Other Options: L. Johnstone, Will Hampton
One of Vanderbilt’s biggest offensive contributors last season, Holcomb returns looking to take another leap at the plate in 2026. The right-handed slugger played through the summer alongside Waite with the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod League, where he hit .285 across 137 at-bats. Though a minor back injury and general fatigue limited his participation in fall ball, Holcomb is expected to be fully healthy by spring, when he should firmly reclaim his spot in right field.
DH: Mack Whitcomb
Other Options: Holcomb, Max Jensen, C. Johnstone
Whitcomb comes over from Tennessee Tech after a monster 2025 campaign in which he hit .360 with a 1.134 OPS and 15 home runs while being named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year. A true power bat, Whitcomb projects as Vanderbilt’s primary designated hitter while also serving as an option behind the plate to spell Barczi. The slugger’s profile is a true fit for the DH role — a position the Commodores have struggled to maximize in recent seasons. If Whitcomb can translate even some of his offensive production to the SEC, he has the potential to form a strong power tandem with Johnston in the middle of the order.
SP1: Austin Nye
Nye is the only starting spot truly set in stone for Corbin and pitching coach Scott Brown. The right-hander broke out as a freshman last season, excelling in a midweek role with a 3.55 ERA and 58 strikeouts across 50.2 innings pitched. By season’s end, Nye was touching 97 mph on the radar gun with his four-seam fastball while pairing it with a tight slider, big curveball, and a deceptive changeup that neutralized left-handed hitters. Athletic and projectable on the mound, Nye has the command, composure and stuff of an SEC ace, and he’s a strong bet to emerge in that role in 2026.
SP2: Connor Fennell
Other Options: Luke Guth, Matthew Shorey, Alex Kranzler, Nate Taylor, Brennan Seiber, Deegan Cordova
Fennell and Nye are very different pitcher archetypes, but they both excelled in starting roles last season. Fennell thrives on deception, utilizing a funky low-slot delivery to generate a flat vertical-approach fastball that excels at the top of the zone, despite topping out in the low 90s. The former Dayton transfer emerged as a starting option last season, posting a 2.53 ERA across 17 games and 7 starts. Now with a strong chance to reclaim his weekend starting spot, Fennell pairs his deceptive fastball with a slow curveball, well-located changeup, and sweeping slider. His funky delivery, rapid tempo, and confidence on the mound make him a nightmare for opposing hitters, and his contrasting style from Nye could make the pair a formidable one-two punch atop the Commodores’ 2026 rotation.
SP3: Nate Taylor
Other Options: Guth, Shorey, Kranzler, Fennell, Seiber, Cordova
This is where things get dicey. While Nye is a near sure bet for Friday night and Fennell isn’t too far behind, the next two rotation spots remain wide open, with seven or eight viable candidates in the mix. I strongly considered Shorey and Kranzler here but ultimately went with the pitcher who simply has the better stuff. A Georgia transfer, Taylor started three games in the Cape Cod League over the summer, pitching to a 2.93 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across 15.1 innings of work. Taylor features the liveliest fastball of Vanderbilt’s realistic options, sitting in the mid-to-high 90s, pairing it with a strong slider/slurve combination and an improved changeup to boot. His command is sharp, but Taylor is still a high-variance pick, and he could also slide into a back-of-the-bullpen role. Harnessing his stuff into length and weak-contact outs will be key for his chances to emerge as Vanderbilt’s third weekend starter.
Midweek: Aiden Stillman
Other Options: Baird, Schlote, Cordova, Connor Hamilton
The midweek role remains wide open, with several freshmen vying for the spot, but Stillman stands out as the most highly touted of the group. The left-hander who was originally committed to Georgia hasn’t pitched at all this fall and remains somewhat of an unknown entering the season. Even so, his arsenal and strong presence on the mound make him an intriguing option to follow the Nye trajectory from a year ago of starting midweeks before transitioning into a weekend role in the following year. Stillman headlines a talented freshman pitching class that also includes promising arms like Baird, Schlote and Wyatt Nadeau, who are all expected to contribute immediately out of the bullpen. As was the case in 2025, the back end of Vanderbilt’s rotation remains the biggest question mark heading into the spring, and early-season performance will ultimately determine who seizes the open spots.
Closer: Luke Guth
Other Options: England Bryan, Miller Green
With Sawyer Hawks being drafted by the Diamondbacks, the Commodores are also looking for a new closer in the spring, and Guth stands out as the clear choice. The junior was dominant in a middle relief role last season, posting a 0.93 ERA with 22 strikeouts and 7 walks across 19.1 innings. Guth is an athletic right-hander with a plus fastball and a proven ability to get hitters out at the highest level. While his stuff isn’t as electric as England Bryan and his delivery not as deceptive of Miller Green, Guth’s strong command and pitch mix make him the best reliever out of Brown’s bullpen — regardless of whether he ends up serving as the team’s closer or not. There's a world where could end up as the Commodores' third weekend starter but, for now, he seems destined for a high-leverage role late in the game.