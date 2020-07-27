CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Gray Impressive in First Outing, Casali  Getting On-Base Early for Reds

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores have put their stamp on Major League Baseball of late with the amount of talent produced that are now in "the show."

Sonny Gray is one of those guys, and he got his 2020 season off to an impressive start, tossing six innings of three-hit baseball, allowing one earned run while striking out nine to earn his first win of the season in a 7-1 season-opening road win over Detroit. 

Gray, now 30, broke into the mayors in 2013 after being the No.18 overall selection in the first round of the 2011 draft, He enters his second season with Cincinnati after spending the first 4.5 seasons with Oakland, the moving to New York and the Yankees, before joining the Reds last season.  

The former Commodore is the best pitcher on a Reds squad that had high hopes entering the season, but after dropping two of three on opening weekend to the Tigers, there is some work to do for the Big Red Machine. 

A two-time all-star in both 2015 with the A's and 2019 with the Reds, Gray finished second last season in the voting for the MLBPA's National League Comeback Player of the Year Award and finished seventh in the Cy Young Award voting.

Gray is scheduled to retake the hill for his second start of the season on Monday, against the Cubs in the Reds home opener.

With just 60-games on the schedule, and the Reds losing two of three, the team finds themselves. Tied for second place in their division at 1-2 alongside the Brewers and Pirates, 

Gray's teammate and former Commodore catcher Curt Casali is off to a slow start at the plate. 

Having started all three games behind the dish, Casali is just 2 of 9, and a .222 batting average and struck out twice. One of his two hits was a home run that produced his only RBI of the season to date. However, his on-base-percentage is .417 thanks to three walks on opening weekend. 

While the batting average for Casali must climb, the fact he is getting on base is a positive sign for the third year Reds catcher. 

 Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yastrzemski Solid in Giants Season Opening Split with Dodgers

Former Commodore Mike Yastrzemski is off to a solid start as the San Francisco Giants lead off hitter.

Greg Arias

Former Dore Off to Hot Start for Braves

It's just three games, but Dansby Swanson's season is off to the best start of his young career.

Greg Arias

The Fate of College Football Season Could See Some Answers this week

As the season fast approaches, the next few days could begin to show where things will go.

Greg Arias

Two Former Commodores Join MLB Top-50 Prospects List

Vanderbilt baseball has sent a ton of talent to the ranks of professional baseball of late, and two of those players are part of the top-50 prospects in the game.

Greg Arias

Unrated QB Getting Major Attention from Recruiters, Including Vanderbilt

Dylan Lonergan is a name you might not immediately recognize, but college football coaches have learned it quickly.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Commit, SI All-American Candidate Close to Earning Fourth Star

Jack Bech continues to impress on the recruiting circuits, as he is closing in on a fourth star.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football Recruit: Ikenna Ugbaja

The Vanderbilt Commodores coach staff continues their recruiting effort, this time looking at a defensive tackle.

Greg Arias

Opening Day a Glimpse of Sports Without Fans

MLB Opening Day was a strange sight indeed.

Greg Arias

Opening Day Dores

Vanderbilt well represented as MLB season gets underway

Vanderbilt University

Commodore Player Joins Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Vanderbilt’s Andre Mintze recognized for community service.

Vanderbilt University