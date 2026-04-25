The MLB’s latest international series is in south of the border this weekend, as the Padres face the Diamondbacks for two games in Mexico City.

The divisional rivals will meet at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, which is located at an elevation of 7,300 feet above sea level. That's more than 2,000 feet higher than Coors Field, so we should expect some fireworks. The Diamondbacks will be the home team, and the first pitch of Game 1 is set for 6:05 p.m. ET. It will be available on MLB.tv. It's worth noting that there will be no ABS challenges available as the stadium is not equipped with the technology for it.

Read our preview of the game below the live blog.

MLB Mexico City Series Live Updates

San Diego enters the game on a roll. The Friars currently occupy first place in the NL West with a record of 17–8. They have won 15 of their last 18 games after a 2–5 start, and that has come with both Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado scuffling at the plate to begin the season. Guys like Ramón Laureano and Xander Bogaerts have picked up the slack early in the season, but the Padres need their stars to star if they're going to keep rolling.

Germán Márquez will be on the mound for San Diego, and he’s someone who is used to pitching at altitude. Márquez spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Rockies. In 2026, he has made four starts for the Padres and is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA, a 1.39 WHIP and 15 strikeouts against six walks in 18 2/3 innings. He was excellent in his last outing against the Angels, tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits and two walks. In his other road start, he threw five scoreless against the Pirates and allowed six hits and one walk. He has allowed four runs in each of his two home starts.

Arizona enters the series at 14–11 and in third place in the division. They have lost three of four following a four-game winning streak. Corbin Carroll has been on fire to start the season, slashing .296/.396/.580 with three home runs, six doubles and four triples. Ildemar Vargas has been a nice surprise as well, as he’s hitting .357 with five home runs, 16 RBIs, and a 1.046 OPS. Those two have been carrying an offense that ranks 16th in runs scored.

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen out to the mound on Saturday. He’s 1-1 with a 3.51 ERA, a 1.48 WHIP and 14 strikeouts against seven walks in 25 2/3 innings so far this season. He allowed two runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Blue Jays in his last outing. Gallen has been with Arizona since 2019, and re-signed this offseason on a one-year, $22.025 million deal. We'll see how he handles the altitude.

Check in for all the updates from Mexico City on our live blog below.

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