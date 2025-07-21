Source: Cody Bowker signs with Philadelphia Phillies
Vanderbilt starting pitcher Cody Bowker has signed the Philadelphia Phillies rather than returning to Vanderbilt, he told Vandy on SI.
The decision was expected due to Bowker being drafted in the third round with the 100th pick of the draft, but it does deliver a blow to Vanderbilt’s pitching staff–which also lost Friday night starter JD Thompson to the draft.
Bowker finished 2025 with a 3-5 record and a 4.38 ERA in 16 starts before Vanderbilt’s season was ended in the Nashville regional. The Maine native came to Vanderbilt after two seasons at Georgetown.
“Although new to pitching, Cody is a strike thrower and very durable. He is a competitive young man with a strong baseball acumen,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said in a release prior to the season. “I followed his high school career in Maine when he was an athletic hitting outfielder. He transitioned very well into a pitching role at Georgetown and now here at Vanderbilt. Cody is a workhorse. He is thinking and working on his craft continuously.”
The slot value of pick 100 is $765,400, meaning Bowker could be entitled to a number in that range as a result of his decision to sign. Bowker’s draft slot is significantly higher than his MLB Pipeline of 187.
The Pipeline grades Bowker’s fastball at a 60, his slider at a 50, his cutter as a 45 and changeup as a 40. His control is graded as a 45 while he’s graded a 40 as a prospect. His low arm slot and ability to lead with his fastball made him intriguing to evaluators.
Vanderbilt will now need to look elsewhere with one of its rotation spots.